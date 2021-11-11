Governor appoints new Latimer County judge

A new associate district judge will take the bench in Latimer County following the retirement of judge Bill Welch.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Margaret Nicholson of Red Oak to serve as Latimer County Associate District Judge.
Stitt made the appointment via executive order on Nov. 5.
“I am very grateful to Governor Stitt for entrusting me with the position of Associate District Judge of Latimer County,” Nicholson said in a press release announcing her appointment. “I am truly honored and humbled by this appointment. I look forward to this opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Latimer County in this new role and I will steadfastly uphold the rule of law.”
Stitt said in the press release that Nicholson was a talented attorney.
“Margaret is a talented attorney with a passion for giving back to her community,” Stitt said. “Our state is blessed to have Oklahomans like her, and I am eager to see her serve through this new role.”
Nicholson is replacing the vacancy left after the retirement of the Honorable William "Bill" Welch on Aug. 1, 2021.
According to Nicholson’s bio, she received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Texas at Dallas, then continued her education at University of Oklahoma where she earned her Juris Doctorate in 1998.
She began her legal career practicing in Eastern Oklahoma through 2003, when she became the child support enforcement attorney for the District 16 District Attorney’s Office.
Nicholson was formerly an assistant district attorney and has been serving as the first assistant district attorney for Latimer and LeFlore Counties since 2015.
During this time, she has been recognized for her advanced experience with the law, which includes being named Regional Prosecutor of the Year by the District Attorney’s Council, and in 2016 was named Regional Prosecutor of the Year by the Association of the Oklahoma Narcotic Enforcers.
