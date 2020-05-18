Dan Herron has seen music be an outlet for people that deal with personal trials and tribulations.
The longtime musician and Music Store owner has seen people use music as their way to escape from anxiety or to deal with the loss of a family member or to even start reading and comprehending again after a person has had a stroke.
“Music has been the best friend I have ever had,” Herron said. “It has been there when I was lonely — it has been there when I was happy.
"It’s just good medicine,” he said.
The Music Store has been in business for 12 years, but the story of the owner goes back so much further.
Herron was born in Oklahoma City and resided there until 1979. After Herron turned 12 years old, he and his family moved to McAlester.
His interest in music started with his family. When he was eight years old, his family consisted of his two parents and three older brothers who all played musical instruments.
He was prompted to join the musical side of his family because as Herron stated,
“It was something that we did, and it was more fun to actually learn to play then to just sit and listen,” Herron said.
Herron played music when he was just 13 at the senior citizen dance bands around McAlester, and he started playing professionally soon afterward.
He later wanted to share his love for music with people and first started teaching lessons out of his home in 2005. But his business soon outgrew his house and he started renting buildings in McAlester, Atoka, and Hartshorne to teach music.
Herron opened The Music Store in 2008 in a rented McAlester building so he could continue giving music lessons — guitar, bass guitar, drums, ukulele, and banjo — and start selling musical instruments.
The store has moved locations three times since then and in the last few years, added another teacher — Tammy Dunegan, who teaches piano, vocals, beginner guitar, and violin.
The Music Store has some experiences of its own, too. In May of 2015, the store was burglarized and several years later the same store had been hit by a storm that caused multiple damages.
Herron now teaches 78 students a week and Dunegan teaches 22 students a week. The Music Store has taught students from all walks of life. Some of the students have been as young as 5 years old and some have even been 85 years old.
He thanked the community for supporting the business and credited its success to the reputation built over the years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.