Lights flash red, green and blue from stars on the roof down to reindeer decorations in the yard of a McAlester home.
Courtney and Chris Beene enjoy putting on the big lights display each holiday season and synchronizing it to a radio channel with 15 songs at their home on Preakness Avenue in McAlester.
Courtney said she is proud of her husband's display and gave him a nickname for his effort to make it "bigger and better each year."
"I call him the Clark Griswold of McAlester," Courtney said with a laugh. "He's such a perfectionist about it."
"It's amazing — I don't know how he does it," she added.
Chris spent several weekends putting strings of lights across the trimming, on the roof, around windows and columns on the front porch, and putting holiday decorations on the roof and in the yard that also synchronize with the music.
Anyone looking to watch the display can park and tune in to 102.9 FM for the display.
Some songs include holiday classics like "Joy to the World" and "Walking in a Winter Wonderland" — but the Beenes also mix it up with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Mannheim Steamroller, the Star Wars theme and more.
"We have a good mix of the good traditional songs and then some good instrumentals," Courtney said.
The Beene's house is also on the map of local Christmas lights coordinated by the McAlester Teddy Bear Group on Facebook. Anyone looking for lights over the holiday season can search for the Facebook group and safely look at lights in the area.
Chris uses a control box to ensure the lights go off and on at the same time and synchronize with the songs.
The Beene family moved into the house on Preakness nearly four years ago after previously leaving at Elm Point.
But Chris has worked on their Christmas lights display for the better part of a decade when they lived in Texas.
"He's been perfecting this for 10 years," Courtney said.
She said they started working on the light display when they lived in Dimmitt, Texas, and they continued the display when they moved to southeast Oklahoma in 2013.
The couples both enjoy looking and displaying Christmas lights — but Chris started an obsession for them at an early age.
"When he was younger, his birthday is in December and he would ask for Christmas lights for his birthday," Courtney said, adding he decorated his childhood home as well.
She said the family enjoys spreading Christmas cheer and hopes everyone has a wonderful holiday season.
"It'll be fun telling people about the lights and then someone will say 'oh I didn't know that was you, so-and-so told me about it,'" Courtney said. "We're just glad that word's getting out."
"He just loves putting this on for other people and seeing and hearing about the enjoyment that people get out of it," Courtney said.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
