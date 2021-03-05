'Go Your Own Way' — When band members go solo

With so many bands consisting of talented individuals, it's not unusual for some to pursue deals to record solo albums of their own.
Sometimes that's the result of the original band breaking up — but other times group members are simply taking a hiatus from each other.
Other opportunities for solo albums occur when the original band is still together and the solo effort is simply a side-project, with the assumption that the original band will continue as usual when it's finished.
Solo albums by band members can have different results. Stevie Nicks produced a substantial body of work outside Fleetwood Mac, with Lindsey Buckingham also releasing a series of solo works — none of which were as good as their collaborative efforts with Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie and John McVie in the revamped version of Fleetwood Mac.
When I want to hear the best of the artists that comprised that group, I'm more likely to turn to Nicks singing "Rhiannon" and "Dreams," to Buckingham performing "Go Your Own Way" or Christine McVie singing "You Make Loving Fun" and "Don't Stop," instead of any their solo albums.
That's not to say the individual members' solo efforts failed to produce some fine music — it's rather yet another example of what's meant by the Aristotle-attributed quote of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts.
Fleetwood Mac has been on and off again so much it's difficult to keep track of who's in any current makeup of the band and who isn't. They've previously toured without Nicks and without Buckingham. A recent band lineup included Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVeigh, John McVie, Mike Campbell, formerly of the Heartbreakers and Neil Finn, with Buckingham sitting out the last scheduled tour.
Other times solo albums are recorded when the the original band has broke up or is in the process of breaking up, á la The Beatles, when Paul McCartney used an interview he conducted with himself to promote his first solo album release — the aptly-titled "McCartney" — to announce the official demise of the Fab Four as a functioning unit.
I guess McCartney was not content to write all the songs and play all the instruments on his solo album, except for a few embellishments from his wife, Linda. He even conducted the question and answer interview with himself that came with the album.
That resulted in the plethora of albums released by each of the ex-Beatles during the ensuing years, wWith McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and yes, Ringo Starr, all scoring big hits. Their solo efforts ranged from the brilliant to the abysmal, in a few unfortunate cases.
Yes, for every "Band on the Run," there's been the occasional "Pipes of Peace" — although I've found something to like on just about every solo album I've heard from John, Paul, George and Ringo.
Sometimes the first member of a major band to release a solo album is not the one the public expects. Surely McCartney, Lennon or even George Harrison were expected to be the first to issue a solo album around the time of The Beatles demise — but no, that honor goes to drummer Ringo Starr.
He released his album of jazz and big band standards, "Sentimental Journey," in March 1970 — about three weeks before McCartney issued his homespun solo McCartney, with his self-interview announcing the breakup of The Beatles. McCartney's method seemed to particularly aggravate Lennon, who later insisted he had wanted to leave The Beatles first, but had been talked into staying onboard.
Although Ringo's "Sentimental Journey" was not a huge hit, it did reach as high as 25 on the U.S. album charts and zoomed all the way to number 7 in England. Plenty of contemporary critics bashed the album at the time, but it's since gained wider acceptance. Ringo proved to be a pioneer in the practice of rockers recording albums consisting of music and lyrics from the Great American Songbook, which has since been done by everyone from Willie Nelson to Linda Ronstadt, Rod Stewart, McCartney and numerous others.
McCartney released his solo album "McCartney," with Harrison releasing his triple album"All Things Must Pass" that November, followed by Lennon's first solo effort, "John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band," in December.
Similar to how it out worked out with The Beatles, the first member of the Beach Boys to release a solo record was not the one expected.
Many expected Beach Boys songwriter and producer extraordinaire Brian Wilson would be the first member of the group to produce a solo album. Even today some contend the group's landmark album "Pet Sounds" is really a Brian Wilson solo effort, but I disagree.
Yes, Brian wrote or co-wrote nearly all of the songs with guest lyricist Tony Asher and recorded instrumental tracks with that group of ace LA musicians called The Wrecking Crew, staying home while the other band members were on tour — but there's no denying their substantial vocal contributions, including Carl Wilson's lead vocal on the much-loved "God Only Knows" and the other group members' backing vocals.
Like with The Beatles, the first solo effort by a member of the Beach Boys came from the group's drummer, Dennis Wilson, with his 1978 album, "Pacific Ocean Blue."
Although it never charted higher than No. 96, it won critical acclaim and came to be considered a cult favorite.
Don Henley and Glenn Frey both produced worthy solo efforts — especially Henley, whose hit solo albums included "I Can't Stand Still," "Building the Perfect Beast" and "The End of Innocence."
Henley still rejoins the band he helped form, when he and the other band members get together for new tours from time-to-time, including the one that had to be canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although he's had a successful solo career, Henley shows he can still soar higher as an Eagle than he can on a solo flight.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
