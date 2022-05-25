GFWC OK McAlester Fortnightly received 25 scholarship applications in the spring of 2022 from students graduating from seven different high schools in Pittsburg County. Fortnightly recently awarded two scholarships to deserving graduating seniors in Pittsburg County.
The Alene Puterbaugh Scholarship was awarded to Emilee Coxsey for creating her STEAM virtual week program which provided five video workshops on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. For this project, Emilee dedicated 2,500 hours reaching over 4,500 students. During her workshops, Emilie taps into the students analytical skills encouraging them to build a STEAM project at no cost to them. Emilee plans to attend The University of Oklahoma majoring in Aerospace Engineering. Emilie is Miss McAlester 2022 and devotes her time to 4-H projects as Pittsburg County Vice President and County Ambassador along with other philanthropic activities.
The Bobbye Schumacher Scholarship was awarded to Kade Hemmerling for his many volunteer hours donated to the Hudson Strong Memorial Foundation providing backpacks and toys to under privileged children and to assisting ALS victims. Kade participated in Band, Wrestling and Football while keeping his grades strong. Kade will attend the University of Tulsa majoring in Engineering. Kade says, “Scholarships of this type will help achieve my goal of working in a business whose goal is to reduce NOx emissions in the refining and petrochemical industry.”
GFWC McAlester Fortnightly celebrates their 118th Anniversary in 2022 as a Federated Club donating countless number of volunteer hours and dollars to the McAlester area and Pittsburg County. Federated in 1904, this group of women was dedicated to first creating a free public library which they achieved. Recently, Clubwomen donate their time, energy and funds to the Youth Emergency Shelter, Hope House, KIBOIS Women’s Shelter, Oklahomans for Independent Living, Good Samaritan Shelter, Eastern Oklahoma Food Bank, and Pinwheels for Prevention with awareness of child abuse.
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is a unifying force, bringing together local women’s clubs, with members dedicated to strengthening their communities and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. With nearly 80,000 members in affiliated clubs in every state and more than a dozen countries, GFWC members are community leaders who work locally to create global change by supporting the arts, preserving natural resources, advancing education, promoting healthy lifestyles, encouraging civic involvement, and working toward world peace and understanding.
