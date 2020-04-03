Arrival of 28 more beds at the McAlester Regional Health Center and the anticipated arrival of additional personal protection equipment are among developments to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
District 17 State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, and District 7 State Sen Larry Boggs, R-Red Oak, were waiting Thursday at the McAlester Regional Health Center when a shipment of 13 beds arrived from the Talihina Veterans Center.
Grego said he began working on trying to obtain the beds after MRHC Chief Executive Officer David Keith reached out to him. He said he worked with the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs to obtain the beds, which were not being used in Talihina.
"We found him some more," Grego said
Those 13 beds are in addition to 15 beds picked up from the former hospital in Eufaula, which is now closed.
A hospital spokesperson said the hospital has now met the state's directive to increase bed capacity.
"The state's directive was to increase bed capacity by 40 percent," said Ashley Kennon, public information officer for the McAlester Regional Health Center.
"We have met that goal. We received 15 from Eufaula and 13 from Talihina," she said. Kennon also sent out a special thanks to Big V Feeds for helping with the project, as well as to Dr. Ye Ong, of Eufaula, and to Boggs and Grego for assisting in obtaining the beds.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 988 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths statewide as of April 3 in its daily report. Pittsburg County had two confirmed cases as of April 3, according to the OSDH.
District 3 Pittsburg County Commissioner Ross Selman drove to Talihina to pick up the hospital beds. He previously picked up the hospital beds in Eufaula.
Selman said he used a county truck and he thanked Big V Feeds for letting him borrow a trailer for the transports.
He also drove to Ada to get the personal protection equipment, known as PPEs, and return the shipment to McAlester.
McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe said Friday that Pittsburg County received a smaller shipment of PPEs than ordered.
"We did not get everything we ordered," Enloe said. "We did get a partial shipment."
The McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management had ordered 1,000 N95 face masks and respirators, Enloe said earlier. They received 180, he said.
Law enforcement officers, firefighters and other emergency responders are required by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to be fitted first.
Other personal protective equipment on-hand Friday included several cases of gloves and some face shields.
"It's a good start to protect our law enforcement," Enloe said.
"OSHA requires anybody wearing an N95 respirator to make sure it's sealed to protect against contaminates," said Chuck Nelms, safety officer for the Emergency Management Center. "Somebody may have a beard that needs trimmed," he said.
Hartshorne police officers were among those expected to go to the Emergency Management Center on Friday to get the PPEs and get fitted for N95s.
Other materials that were being picked up in Arkansas included 10 gallons of hand sanitizer. Enloe said the sanitizer will be placed in smaller containers and distributed to emergency responders.
Also, a western shelter is expected to be readyat the McAlester Regional Health Center. That would be in the form of an outdoor facility at the hospital, if needed.
"That's for a surge capacity at the hospital," Enloe said. "They would be able to use that as a triage area." That way prospective patients could be screened without having to go inside the main facility.
Some personal protective equipment was already on-hand, said Enloe.
"We have some quantities," Enloe said. "We're trying to make sure we get everybody covered."
