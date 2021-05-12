Gabriel Gibson named an EOSC Outstanding Graduate

WILBRUTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College sophomore Gabriel Gibson of Blocker, OK was named the Outstanding Science and Mathematics Division Graduate during the college’s 2021 commencement ceremony in Wilburton. Division Dean Dr. Andrea Green presented the award.
One graduate from each of the seven college divisions is selected each year for the honor. The other 2021 Outstanding Graduates include Taylor Chambers of Tushka, OK, Agriculture Division; James Roy Cash of Broken Bow, OK, Behavioral and Social Science Division; TiJanae’ Simmons of Houston, TX, Business Division; Madelyn Burks of Crowder, OK, Language, Humanities and Education Division; Triphornia Mubaiwa of Zimbabwe, Nursing Division; and Jeremy Chapman of Fort Smith, AR and Ryan Stockton of Ada, OK, Respiratory Therapy Division.
Gibson graduated in the top 10 percent of his class with an associate degree in life sciences. He began taking classes at Eastern as a concurrent student while attending Crowder High School. Gibson maintained a 4.0 overall grade point average and was named to the President’s Honor Roll each semester.
During his time at Eastern, Gibson has served as a math tutor, treasurer of Eastern’s Student Government Association and as a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society. He also played the piano and cello as a member of Eastern’s band and performed with the Eastern choir and Eastern Expressions. Gibson has also served as the worship leader and piano player for Baptist Collegiate Ministries and volunteered for the Mission of Mercy, an organization that provides free dental services to those in need.
Gabriel is the son of Roger and Tonya Gibson of Blocker, OK. He plans to attend the University of Oklahoma this fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in chemistry and eventually earn a doctoral degree in dentistry.
