Tucker Dale Martin will be remembered as a smart, hard-working 9-year-old.
The Eufaula boy, who died this week in a utility vehicle accident, got up at 6:30 a.m. every day to go work with his dad, he knew how take a muffler off a car, and caught catfish nearly as big as him with homemade poles.
"He was the most glorious kid you've ever seen," said Kim Crump, Tucker's grandmother.
A GoFundMe account is available for anyone who wants to help the family cover funeral costs and other financial burden brought on by the incident.
It's available at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/tucker-dale-martin-family?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR3tt4bPLI-wY-uvSvdCgAx5dKYy1rlIcc0_VK7vtRvkUnLmIIVHnTvGgm8.
Viewing is set for 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Hunn Black & Merritt Funeral Home in Eufaula. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Stidham Baptist Church.
The family plans a private ceremony to release lanterns at sunset with fireworks to follow.
Organizers wrote the parents, family and friends appreciate support and prayers since the incident.
Kim said her daughter won't be able to work for quite some time and the family hopes to cover costs for several things, but focused on one main request.
"Prayer, that's what we need," Kim said. "Prayer and help so that she can find a home so she can crawl in bed and cry."
Kim said her grandson knew how to take apart lawn mowers, fix a vacuum, and always collected things.
She said Tucker fiercely loved his mom and his dad was his best friend. His great-grandmother, Dollie, also visited often to help care for and have fun with Tucker.
Tucker made homemade fishing poles out of sticks and twine, often coming home with fish for dinner, Kim said.
Kim said the support from people humbled her and the family.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.