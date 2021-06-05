John Fullbright is ready to come and perform as the headliner of the second concert in the Dancing Rabbit Festival series in Downtown McAlester.
Fullbright is set to take the stage next Saturday night, June 12, along with opening acts Stephen Speaks and Taylor Atkinson. The concert is offered free to the public, although some special options are available for purchase.
He and lots of other musical artists are only now starting to get back to live performing following the lockdowns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. McAlester will be one of his first stops since he's began playing live again.
"It's picking up, that's for sure," Fullbright said. "There was a year of not playing; then I figured out there might not be a job anymore."
Plans call for the three musical artists to perform on an outdoor stage set up across Choctaw Avenue near the intersection with Third Street, which will also be blocked off at Fifth Street on Saturday evening for the festival. Atkinson is set to open at 5:30 p.m., followed by Speaks at 7 p.m. and Fullbright at 8:30 p.m.
Fullbright, who is from Okemah, has released a series of critically acclaimed albums, including "Songs" in 2014; "From the Ground Up" in 2012 and "Live at the Blue Door" in 2009.
He's been nominated for a number of honors and awards. They include a nomination at the 2013 Grammy Awards for Best Americana Album for "From the Ground Up" and also a nomination as Emerging Artist of the Year by the Americana Music Association.
In 2012, Fullbright won the Harold Adamson Lyric Award from ASCAP and in 2014 won the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame's Rising Star Award.
He will be playing some of the songs that helped him achieve those honors during his McAlester concert.
Fullbright first started playing live in Okemah, eventually breaking in at the annual Woody Guthrie Festival held there each summer. He's said he grown up on the family farm, listening to records his family had. Who did he listen to in those days?
"I listened to what my mom listened to," he said. "She loved early Beatles," he said, putting the emphasis on the band's early songs in their pre-"Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" days.
"She had that blue album, 'Bob Dylan's Greatest Hits,'" Carole King and Blood, Sweat and Tears," said Fullbright.
Piano is the first instrument he learned to play, on a piano his family owned.
"When I was old enough to get to the keys, I started playing," Fullbright said. "I started playing stuff on TV when I was really, really young. I figured out the theme to' The X Files' when I was about 5 years old."
He showed enough promise to begin taking piano lessons.
"I had a wonderful piano teacher, Nancy Devault," Fullbright said. "She played piano at the Methodist Church."
Another influence came from his big brother, who was 5 years older than Fullbright.
"He had a car," Fulbright said. When one of their favorite songs came through the radio speakers, "We'd belt it out," said Fullbright.
Fullbright also began discovering songwriters he really admired.
"It went from Bob Dylan to Townes Van Zandt," he said, speaking of his admiration for the Texas singer and songwriter knwon for writing "Pancho and Lefty" along with dozens of other songs.
Fullbright said he also became inspired by Tom Skinner, a musician from Bristow. He said musicians like those helped him learn "You don't have to be Carrie Underwood to make music and get paid. You have to focus on it and have a heart for the songs."
Fullbright obviously has a heart for his songs. They've led him to perform at places such as the fabled Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, home of the original Grand Ole Opry and now continuing as a live music venue. During an Americana Music Awards show, Fullbright performed some of his songs with a backing band that included such highly-respected musicians as Buddy Miller and Don Was.
"I had such stage fright," said Fullbright, who was at a relatively early stage of his professional career at the time. He said he started staring at a carving he could see from the stage and thought about how Hank Williams had probably looked at that same carving when he performed at the Ryman.
Fullbright said that gave him the inspiration to calm down and enjoy the performance.
He's played numerous venues since then and he's anxious to play even more now that restrictions are easing.
As for the upcoming McAlester performance, Fullbright said "I'm thrilled about it. I'm bringing the band."
