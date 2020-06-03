Beginning on June 8, we invite readers of all ages to Imagine Your Story with your local library.
As McAlester Public Library transitions through our phased openings, we are committed to having programs available that ensures that our communities receive the support they need. Programming at this time will not occur at our branches, but will be offered as take-home activities and virtual programs offered online.
The 2020 Children’s Summer Reading Program: Imagine Your Story, will include weekly take-home activities that will provide summer fun while also encouraging reading at home. These activities will be available through the curbside service offered from your local branch. Digital programs will also soon be live and available online from library Facebook pages. Virtual programming will allow participation from anywhere! Programs will include music, story times, STEAM activities, book talks, arts & crafts, and more!
Imagine Your Story and share it with your library this summer! For more information, call the library at 918-426-0930, visit our website at www.oklibrary.net or check out our Facebook.
The McAlester Library is a part of the Southeast Oklahoma Library System.
