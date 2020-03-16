An exciting time is in store for toddler and pre-K visitors during spring break week.
McAlester Public Library is bringing in an incubator to hatch a few surprises. Baby chicks will be studied in Toddler Time, at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 17th, and in Wiggle Worms, at 10 a.m., Friday, March 20th. Toddlers through pre-K aged children, and their caretakers, are invited to attend for stories, songs, and activities.
The McAlester Public Schools 2020 Art Showcase is on display at the McAlester Library through March 31st. Artwork in 2-D and 3-D formats are the colorful creations of students from Parker, Puterbaugh, MHS and MAC.
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” continues with classes on Mondays through March 30th, from 1:30 until 3 p.m. The six week program for family caregivers offers a series of classes to help family caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a family member or friend. The classes are offered free of charge. To register, call Kathy Gooding at 580-745-9477, ext. 104, or e-mail Kathy-gooding@ouhsc.edu.
Free tax assistance and electronic filing is available on Mondays through April 13th for anyone needing help with their taxes, regardless of age or income. The AARP volunteers will be here from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., every Monday, excepting April 6th, when the library will be closed for staff training.
As this week is spring break for area students, Teen Game Time starts at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 16th and again on Friday, March 20th. The Chess Club, for all ages, begins at 3:30 p.m. on Monday. Also on Monday, the inspirational book club, Light Readers, meets at 6 p.m. to discuss “Love Does,” by Bob Goff. New members are encouraged to attend and refreshments will be served.
The Friends of the Library hold their monthly meeting and luncheon on Tuesday, March 17th at noon. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Assistant Branch Manager Julie Horton will be presenting a program on World War I and the Irish. Library patrons interested in joining this volunteer group are welcome to attend.
Watercolor for Beginners begins at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday evening, March 17th. Staff members are on hand to teach a few basic steps in using watercolor, and supplies are provided. Those attending are welcome to bring their own supplies, as well. The Night Readers book club also meets on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss the literary classic “Swanns Way,” by Marcel Prost.
Wednesday March 18th at 10 a.m. it’s time for Coffee Corner. Coffee and pastries are provided as refreshments for those adults who want to gather for conversation and dominoes. To accommodate students on spring break, a special time for Unplugged Game Time is set at 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Non-electronic games are the feature of this program for students in elementary through high school grades.
The Tai Chi class meets on Thursday, March 19th, at 1:30 p.m. The “go at your own pace “class is being offered by the McAlester Public Library and the Pittsburg County Health Dep’t. Teen Reads meets at 2 p.m. on Thursday. High school students who want to share a favorite book with others are encouraged to attend.
Socrates Café meets at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 19th. The topic for debate and discussion has yet to be determined, but refreshments will be provided. Adult Craft Class will be held Thursday evening at 5 p.m. All supplies for the selected project will be provided.
Stock up on fun for the whole family with a visit to the McAlester Public Library. For times and dates of all the library activities and programs, stop by our location at 401 N. 2nd St. for a calendar. Checkout our website at oklibrary.net, our page on Facebook @McAlester Public Library, on Instagram @mcalesterpubliclibrary, or call us at 918-426-0930 for more information.
