We would like to the public to know, that although our doors are closed, our commitment to serving the public is strong. McAlester library, which is a branch of the Southeastern Library System of Oklahoma, is still accepting phone calls Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Many are concerned about items currently checked out. Let us assure you, that all late fines will be waived. Please hold all items until we reopen.
Since many are home, and in need of entertainment, great news. Southeastern Library System added more features to our online databases. Books, movies, and documentaries are available. Keep your student engaged with Gale Virtual for Kids, Middle School and High School with learning programs in all subjects. Ages 0-6 will enjoy a fun learning experiences with Miss Humble Bee’s Academy and Tumble Books. Teens will also enjoy a new site labeled as Teen Book Cloud.
Adults, we have not forgotten you. A new sight has been added, Romance Book Cloud. Read to your hearts content. You can also enjoy our standard items of audio books, E-books, and magazines. There are many educational opportunities to be found on our online services. If you need assistance, or a library card, we are here to help. Our web address is www.oklibrary.net. Reach us by phone 918-426-0930 Monday – Friday 9am to 5pm.
We look forward to reopening and seeing you all. Please stay safe. We wish good health for you and your family.
