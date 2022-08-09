Frix says he's ready to stand up for America

Avery Frix says he wants to fight for "America first."
Frix, of Muskogee, is set to face Josh Brecheen in the Aug. 23 Runoff Election for the Republican nomination for U.S. House District 2, which includes McAlester, Pittsburg County and much of Eastern Oklahoma.
He and Brecheen received the most votes in a crowded candidate field during the June 28 Primary Election. Frix garnered 11,336 ballots districtwide, for 14.7% of the vote, while Brecheen had 10,579 votes, for 13.8%.
Whoever wins the Nov. 8 General Election will become the new representative for U.S. District 2, which includes 28 Eastern Oklahoma counties, and stretches from the Texas border to the south to the Kansas border to the north. Incumbent Markwayne Mullin didn't seek reelection, opting instead to run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Jim Inhofe, who announced he plans to step down in January, 2023.
Frix is the District 13 state representative, whose district includes Muskogee, Checotah, Rentiesveille, Oktaha, Shady Grove, Summit, Taft, Wainright and Warner. He said his main focuses include economic development.
"Economic development is key, especially in rural areas, to make sure we have vibrant communities," Frix said.
The small business owner said "inflation is almost like a repressive tax" and there are three keys to relief.
"We've got to stop paying people not to work," Frix said. "Number two, we've got to get back to energy independence and not rely on other countries and three, cut red tape."
Frix said he knows a business owner who is on the cusp of having 500 employees, but can't expand because federal regulations would become overwhelming after surpassing that threshold.
"They're doing everything they can to not expand," Frix said. He said he is committed to working to reduce regulations.
Frix said he supports the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant and, if elected, his goal is to position himself "in the best way to protect it."
He noted that in the past, McAAP has benefitted from activities of the Base Realignment and Closure Committee, also known as BRAC, but warned "It could also go the other way."
"I want to do everything I can to protect McAAP and make sure we keep it in McAlester," he said.
Questions arose after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the McGirt v. Oklahoma case that determined Congress never disestablished reservations of a number of Native American tribes with reservations spanning most of Eastern Oklahoma.
State officials have said the 2020 ruling created jurisdictional vacuums in criminal cases. Tribal leaders hailed the ruling as a win for tribal sovereignty.
The nation's top court ruled this year that Oklahoma can prosecute non-Native Americans for crimes committed on tribal land when the victim is Native American.
On the issue, Frix said "First and foremost, I'm 100 percent pro-law enforcement. I'm the law-and-order candidate."
As for issues dividing the state and tribes, Frix said "I don't think it should be an us-versus-them mentality."
"To get something done at the federal level, we have to get on the same page," Frix said. "All the tribes have to get on the same page. The Oklahoma delegation and the state has to get on the same page."
"I'm committed to working with tribal councilors and to working with the state," Frix said.
Frix said the country is sending billions of dollars to other countries "by borrowing from the Social Security Trust Fund" and he wants to put a stop to it.
On education, Frix said "The most important role is to make sure we get the federal government out of the way. We send so much money to DC before it gets to the states.
"I'm a big proponent of local control," Frix said. "Let the local people administer education."
On abortion, Frix said "I'm 100 percent pro life."
Frix said he grew up in a family of faith and he and his wife are very active in the church.
He said he is proud of working with the state legislature to "pass several bills to make Oklahoma the most pro-life state in the nation."
Frix said being pro-life is not only about opposing abortion.
"I'm pro-life all the way from conception to death," he said.
Both Frix and Brecheen received an A rating from the NRA and said they support the Second Amendment.
Frix said he has "a 100 percent record on law enforcement" and the U.S. needs to protect the southern border.
He maintained he''s ready to serve as the District 2 U.S. representative.
"I'm the candidate in this race who's been talking policy like President Trump," Frix said. "We need to be energy independent and bring factory jobs back to the U.S."
"I'm young; I'm fearless and I'm ready to fight for America first and I will do that every day," said Frix.
