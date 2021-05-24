Frink-Chambers School recently announced its top graduates.
Awards
Valedictorian
Jaykelyn Inez “Jayke” Hess
My name is Jaykelyn Hess. I was born on May 4th, 2006 in McAlester, OK. I am the daughter of Cindy and Lance Hess. I am the granddaughter of Mary Ellis. I have 2 half-sisters, Andi and Dondi. I have attended F-C since 5th grade. During my years at F-C, I have participated in honor choir, band, and the G/T program. I have also taken part in the 7th grade spring musical. I plan on attending McAlester or Savanna high school. I am very grateful for the memories I have made and the people I have met. This school has prepared me for the many challenges in the future.
Valedictorian
John “Matthew” Lungstrum
My name is Matthew Lungstrum. I was born October 3, 2006 in Tulsa, OK. I am the son of Rob and Kathie Lungstrum. The only grandson of Wayne and Jean Sturgeon and Dennis and Janice Lungstrum. I have attended F-C since I was in preschool. I have been in the G/T program every year since second grade. I plan on attending McAlester High school. After my senior year I plan on attending Harvard University and becoming a Genetic Engineer and businessman.
Salutatorian
Drew Henry Stachmus
My name is Drew Stachmus. I was born March 23, 2007. I am the 14-year-old son of Darrell and Holly Stachmus. I have two brothers who have also graduated F-C. I have had the privilege of attending F-C since preschool. While at F-C I have been involved in 4-H, quiz bowl and school musicals. I plan on going to McAlester High School. My dream is to attend Yale Law School. I will always remember my days at Frink-Chambers and be grateful for the lessons learned and friendships made.
Cynthia Graham & Joe Mitchell Awards
These awards are in memory of Joe Dyer Mitchell and Cynthia L. Graham, 1986 graduates of Frink-Chambers School.
These awards are presented to the boy and girl, selected by their eighth grade classmates and teachers who are dedicated to academic excellence and exemplifies the outstanding characteristics of friendship, leadership, citizenship and sportsmanship.
Joe Mitchell Award
Pierce Hyden Stachmus
My name is Pierce Stachmus. I am the 14-year-old son of Darrell and Holly Stachmus and brother to Vaughn and Drew. I was born on March 23, 2007. My grandparents are David and Patty Baker and the late Henry and Rita Hyden and Mike Stachmus. I have attended F-C since I was 4 years old beginning in preschool. I enjoy playing basketball and football. The friends and teachers I have met along the way will always be the highlight of my years at F-C. I am thankful, honored, and humbled to have been chosen as the recipient of this award.
Cynthia Graham Award
Claire Suzanne Milligan
My name is Claire Milligan. I am the daughter of Joy and Will Milligan. I was born on June 2, 2007. I have 2 brothers one of which also attends Frink-Chambers and one sister who attends McAlester High School. I also plan to attend McAlester High School this coming year. I have participated in quiz bowl, basketball, softball, honor choir, 4-H and I do shot-put in track events. I am very honored to have won this award out of all the amazing people in my grade. I have loved spending 10 years of my life at F-C and I will never forget all the memories I have made here and all of the wonderful people I have met.
