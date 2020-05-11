Valedictorian: Joshua Johnny Nix
My name is Josh Nix. I was born on October 26, 2005 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. I have attended Frink-Chambers since I was in Preschool. During that time, I have participated in Band, Basketball, Baseball, the Gifted/Talented Program, Track, and the Academic Team. I plan on attending Pittsburg High School in the Fall. After high school, I aspire to go to Princeton University and Major in Physics.
Salutatorian: Kaylee Marie Irvin
My name is Kaylee Irvin. I was born on May 23, 2005 in McAlester, OK. I am the daughter of Stacey Moore as well as K.C. and Kristin Irvin. I'm the oldest of three siblings; K.C., Allisabeth, and Bentley. I am the granddaughter of Dennis and Sandy Keener, including, Diana and Bobby Harris and Aaron and Christy Moore. I plan on attending McAlester High School in the Fall. After graduation I plan on going to college to become a Christian Singer/Song Writer.
Joe Mitchell and Cynthia Graham Awards
IN MEMORY OF Joe Dyer Mitchell and Cynthia L. Graham,1986 graduates of Frink-Chambers School
These awards are presented to the boy and girl, selected by their eighth-grade classmates and teachers who are dedicated to academic excellence and exemplifies the outstanding characteristics of friendship, leadership, citizenship and sportsmanship.
Joe Mitchell Award: Joshua Johnny Nix
My name is Josh Nix. I have been selected to receive the Class of 2020 Joe Mitchell Award. I am the son of Melinda Nix and the younger brother of Madalyn Nix. I am the grandson of Johnny and Laura Nix. In my free time I enjoy playing soccer and hanging out with my friends. I am very honored to have been chosen for this award. I want to thank my classmates and teachers for choosing me. I have made many great memories with my classmates and I will never forget my time at Frink-Chambers
Cynthia Graham Award: Kaylee Marie Irvin
My name is Kaylee Irvin. I have been selected to receive the Class of 2020 Cynthia Graham Award. I have attended Frink-Chambers since Kindergarten. I've participated in Honor Choir, School Musicals, and 4-H. In my free time, I enjoy singing, writing, and painting. I am grateful and honored to have been chosen for this award. I'm also thankful to have the teachers and staff support me fully and to have such good people sculpt me to become a successful young adult. I will always remember this school and I can't wait to make more goals in the future
