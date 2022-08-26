Friends of Library book sale to hold surprises

Friends of the Library of McAlester are hosting a book sale this weekend — and even the people helping put it together were not sure what all will be available.
"We have a number of boxes donated and we don't know what's in them," said Friends of the Library Treasurer David Beall. They won't find out until they deliver the boxes to the library and open them, he said.
Beall expected plenty of boxes to open. He said the boxes full of materials were donated by an individual who is downsizing.
"We're picking up a pickup truckload full of them," said Beall.
The book sale is set from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, in the McAlester Public Library's Whiteacre Room. Many of the boxed materials will be placed on tables during the sale, while more books and items that will be available are already placed on library bookshelves. Friends of the Library sales are not limited to only books. Typically other items, such as DVDs, music CDs and magazines are also available.
MPL Manager Heath Stanfield said Friends of the Library book sales are important to the library. Beall said Friends of the Library members are glad to help.
"We're always trying to make our library better," Beall said. "We support the library in a multitude of ways." That's included everything from supporting library programs to purchasing new library materials. The Friends are also willing to help in other areas when needed.
"One of our previous book sale's proceeds went to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library," Beall said.
Support for library programs goes beyond those already in place.
"We hope to bring more speakers and programs to the library," Beall said. "There's going to be a push to make more programs available."
A variety of items are set to be on tables and shelves during Saturday's four-hour book sale. Some of the materials and prices include:
• Hardback books and audio books, $1.
• Large format paperbacks, 50 cents.
• Small format paperbacks, 25 cents.
• DVDs, 50 cents.
• Musc CDs, 50 cents.
• Magazines, 10 cents.
• Book sets, $1 per book, excluding encyclopedias.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com,
