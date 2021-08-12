Friends book sale: Putting books in readers' hands

David Beall likes books — the sight of them, the scent of paper and ink, the feel of them.
He wants to give other book-lovers the opportunity to enjoy the same experience — through the Friends of the Library book sale to benefit the McAlester Public Library.
It's scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. Doors to the library will open at 9 a.m. and the book sale will start shortly thereafter, organizers said.
Funds raised through the Friends of the Library book sale gives the organization a funding mechanism to help the library.
"In past years, we've sponsored programs, had musicians and others come in for the children and have had speakers for the adults," Beall said.
Once again the book sale will take place in the library's Whiteacre Room. One change from past sales is that more of the books will be set up on book shelves, as opposed to having many of them spread out on tables.
"There are more books on the shelves that we could get on the tables," Beall said.
This week Beall, with an occasional assist from library staffers such as MPL Assistant Lacey Sudderth, have been unboxing and sorting books, placing many of them by category.
"I'll have at least two more boxes open by Saturday," Beall said.
Sudderth said many of the books were donated by the public. Beall said other books were culled from the library after going for a long period without being checked out.
All sorts of books are available, including fiction, nonfiction, juvenile and children's books. Beall and other Friends of the Library members hope they go from the library shelves to readers' homes.
"People like to read; they like to have a book in their hands," Beall said.
"At the last book sale, we put close to 2,000 books in the hands of people in McAlester," he said. "That's a lot of books."
Prices range from $1 for hardback books, to 50 cents for the large format trade paperbacks and 25 cents for smaller paperbacks and 10 cents for magazines, organizers said. Books in a set are $1 per book. Other items will also be available when the sale begins, including DVDs, VHS movies and compact discs.
Everyone's objective is to benefit readers as well as the library through the event.
"Our objective is to enhance the McAlester Public Library, providing an informational, educational, recreational and cultural resource in the community, and creating awareness in the community of the library and its services," Beall said of the Friends of the Library's goals.
He's looking forward to the book sale.
"We hope to see everybody there," said Beall. "We will have a lot of books out for those who like to read."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
