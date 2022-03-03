Free prom dress giveaway returns this year

A free prom dress giveaway event is back again this year to help anyone in need.
Hartshorne mom Faith Sensibaugh said she and friend Nicole Stufflebean started the event last year for any high school student to pick out a dress for the prom season — and they wanted to continue helping again this year.
"The need is definitely still there," Sensibaugh said.
This year's event is set to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, at the New Life Center in the First Assembly of God at the intersection of 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Hartshorne.
Sensibaugh said the idea in starting the event last year was to make students feel comfortable and included in providing them the experience of shopping for a prom dress.
Organizers noticed some local girls had some lightly-used prom dresses not being used and wanted to offer them for anyone still looking for a dress.
Sensibaugh, who has a daughter in high school, said it was also difficult for some high school girls in the area to get a prom dress from limited resources in the immediate area.
She said another motivating factor to start the event was wanting to help parents who might face financial struggles stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic — but organizers still saw a need this year.
Last year's inaugural event helped locals through giving away 27 dresses.
This year, organizers have already given away six dresses prior to starting the event.
"We knew that there were people struggling to buy prom dresses for their kids so started it but now we've just continued it," Sensibaugh said.
Sensibaugh said organizers received positive reaction from people who participated last year.
She said a mother of three girls from northern Oklahoma visited family in the area at the time of last year's prom dress giveaway and they expressed gratitude to the organizers.
Sensibaugh said organizers also have suits and will help anyone in need of prom attire.
Anyone looking to donate items can do so at the event or by contacting Sensibaugh. Sensibaugh added that all the attire was donated and anyone who picks out some from the event is welcome to keep it or donate it back.
Another free prom dress event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 26.
Sensibaugh said anyone in need who might not be able to go in-person to the events can text her at 918-424-5421.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
