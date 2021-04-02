Free prom dress event coming soon in Hartshorne

Faith Sensibaugh said she wanted to help local students get a free dress for the prom season.
The Hartshorne mother said she and friend Nicole Stufflebean started a free prom dress giveaway for any high student to pick out a dress for the prom season.
"We just want girls to come and feel comfortable," Sensibaugh said. "It's about giving girls the experience of shopping for a prom dress and making everyone feel included."
"If we help just one girl, then it's completely worth it," she added.
The event is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Hartshorne First Assembly of God Church at South 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Hartshorne.
Sensibaugh said she and Stufflebean noticed some local girls had some lightly-used prom dresses that weren't being used and wanted to round them up to offer for anyone still looking for a dress.
"Our girls had too many dresses that were going to waste and that it would be nice to find some girls that could use them," Sensibaugh said.
She added that challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic further motivated them to start the event.
"COVID was COVID and with people being laid off or losing their jobs, times are just really hard," Sensibaugh said. "We decided it would be nice to help someone with a dress that's basically brand new and not being used."
Sensibaugh, who has a daughter in high school, said it was also already difficult for some high school girls in the area to get a prom dress from limited resources in the immediate area.
She said the Hartshorne event offers more than 55 dresses for high school students to experience prom dress shopping.
"They'll be able to walk through and pick a couple of dresses that they like and then go in and try them on just like a dress shop," Sensibaugh said.
She added the event will also offer some shoes and jewelry. Anyone looking to donate items can do so at the event.
Sensibaugh added that all the attire was donated and anyone who picks out some from the event is welcome to keep it or donate it back.
"And if they have a friend who could use it, they're more than welcome to pay it forward," Sensibaugh said.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.