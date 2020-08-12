Free for all: McAlester schools to offer free lunch for students

McAlester Public Schools will offer free lunches for students this academic year.
So which students are eligible to receive free lunches?
"Everybody — pre-K through 12th grade will receive both free breakfast and lunch," said MPS Child Nutrition Director Donna Green.
School officials said funds for the program in the spring came from the United States Department of Agriculture. MPS also provides an annual summer feeding program with funds from the USDA Summer Food Service Program and through donations from outside entities.
MPS gets most funding for the Child Nutrition Department through federal grants. The district is eligible for the Community Eligibility Provision — a non-pricing meal service option that allows school districts in high poverty areas to serve free breakfast and lunch to enrolled students without household applications. Schools under the CEP receive reimbursement based on the percentage of eligible students and participation in other programs.
Green said the district had to accept a reduced rate of payment to qualify for everyone to eat free — and that it's hopefully a one-time thing.
"It's not something we can afford to do all the time," Green said. "We're just doing it this school year."
McAlester has offered free lunches for students from pre-K to fourth grade for the last four years through the program.
The federal government reimbursed the school at 97% of its costs through that program. Now, MPS will be reimbursed 67% of its costs so it can offer free meals for all students.
Green said the district decided to take the reduced reimbursement option to offer free meals as the COVID-19 pandemic surges.
"We just knew that people were struggling," Green said. "I'm just afraid that as things move on, more and more people may be losing their jobs and we wanted to make sure that we could take care of our community."
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health showed 45,398 total COVID-19 cases, 519 current hospitalizations, and 627 total deaths statewide Wednesday.
OSDH reported 177 active cases in Pittsburg County as of Wednesday — and 219 new identified cases in the past two weeks.
Oklahoma requires students to attend 180 days or 1,080 hours of school, which could mean $450 per year in total lunch fees for a student who had to pay $2.50 per lunch.
Last year, MPS worked to address rising student lunch debt by communicating with parents and guardians of students with lunch debts through emails, via Powerschool, sending letters, and by calling them about the debts.\
After the Oklahoma State Department of Education forced schools to shutter buildings and implement online instruction in the spring, MPS offered a free lunch program by delivering meals on bus routes.
Green said if MPS is forced to implement distance learning again, the district would return to that model to feed students.
"If we go to distance learning, we will be doing curbside pickup at all the schools, and we will have a bus route for all those who aren't able to get to a school," Green said. She said more information would be available if and when that happens.
Anyone seeking more information can call Central Office or 918-423-7816.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
