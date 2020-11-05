BWD Ranch, partnered with Owl Warrior Hub, is celebrating Thanksgiving at the Fifth Annual Thanksgiving Farm to Table Dinner. Every year BWD Ranch reaches out to veterans to provide them and their families with a Free Thanksgiving dinner. The dinner will feature fresh produce, some picked straight from our garden. As you eat, take in the beautiful surroundings—many of which created your farm-to-table dinner! We will serve the Thanksgiving meal family-style on Thursday, November 27, 2020. The location is north of McAlester in Indianola, OK.
The Dinner
In short, here’s what to expect: The BWD Ranch family will prepare the feast and serve around 4:00pm. If this time is not good for you, another time of arrival may be accepted. We aim to create a unique and memorable experience for guests. The dinner will feature natural Oklahoma grown ingredients, along with a beautiful atmosphere and great conversation. Rather than gathering in the farmhouse this year, we will host a farm-to-table dinner outdoors with a cozy fire and family table seating. The dinner will happen rain or shine.
The team at BWD Ranch is especially proud that we can safely continue our annual Thanksgiving Farm Dinner in 2020. The unique circumstances this year have had us working to transition the dinner to an experience you can feel good about attending. We encourage you to join our small dinner party at BWD Ranch only if you feel comfortable doing so. We believe we can create an experience where we can all be together, be safe, and have a special experience. We look forward to seeing you this Thanksgiving on the Farm.
About BWD Ranch
BWD Ranch is an all natural farm that uses sustainable farming practices and is also homebase for OWL Warrior Hub (formerly “The Sanctuary”), a non-profit for veterans. These two businesses pair together to encourage veterans to come back home to themselves through farming and alternative practices. The long term goal is only to support veteran healing,but also to expand local agriculture, cultivate a healthy community, and increase access to affordable local food.
You can expect additional correspondence from us as the event approaches, but please reach out to Ingrid at blueheronwarrior@gmail.com or at (918)-470-2056 for more information or with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.