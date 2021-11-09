Randy Green, the former McAlester city manager convicted of embezzlement in 2006, died Tuesday after battling COVID-19.
Green became the youngest city manager in McAlester’s history as a 29-year-old in 1982. He served in the position for more than two decades before McAlester city councilors terminated him in January 2005.
A federal jury convicted Green in March 2006 on five counts of embezzling city money during a time period when the city received federal funds. Green was sentenced later that year to 51 months in federal prison with 36 months of supervised probation following his release.
Green was ordered by a federal judge to pay restitution of $116,581.91 to the city of McAlester and $379,495 to CNA Surety — the company which bonded Green with the city.
McAlester city councilors unanimously voted in May 1982 to name Green the city’s youngest city manager.
Green would become elected president of the Oklahoma Municipal League in 2004, the same year the OML named him the City Manager of the Year.
The McAlester News-Capital broke a story in December 2004 about the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and FBI investigations at city hall. A News-Capital investigation revealed Green received at least $579,000 for selling unused leave back to the city over a five-year period.
City councilors voted to suspend Green with pay for 20 days and then terminate him effective Jan. 27, 2005.
A federal grand jury indicted Green in November 2005 on five counts of missing city money during a time period when the city received federal funds. The case went to federal trial March 20, 2006 and jurors heard testimony that Green sold 1,365 more days of leave than he had earned back to the city of McAlester for $457,849.
Federal jurors deliberated for 10 hours before finding Green guilty of all five counts on March 20, 2006.
A city of McAlester lawsuit seeking damages against Green spent eight years in the court system before a jury delivered a unanimous verdict on May 11, 2014.
Pittsburg County jurors awarded the city three times the damages it sought — totaling $3,354,388.77.
