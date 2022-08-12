Blake Byrum said he wanted to honor the late Donna Curry with something fun for students.
The McAlester High School freshman did that by constructing a musical playground dedicated in Donna's name Friday for students at Frink-Chambers Schools which has a gong featuring the late counselor's favorite quote — "Make it a great day or not, that choice is yours."
"I hope when kids see that...they ask a teacher 'who was Donna Curry and why is this here with her name on it,'" Byrum said. "And I hope they are able tell the students about who Donna Curry was and the impact she had on the school."
Donna taught at Frink-Chambers Schools for 25 years before she recently died from a brain aneurysm.
Byrum attended the school for 10 years and considered donna more than a school employee.
"She was a teacher, a friend, and family," Byrum said. He said Donna motivated him to pursue things that interested him, helped him when his grandfather died, and he saw how she helped other students.
Frink-Chambers superintendent Richard Peckio said Donna could get on any student's level and loved to make learning fun.
He said that approach connected with Frink-Chambers students and made a lasting impression.
"The children in kindergarten this year and are moving forward will never forget her — years of students that have gone on will never forget her," Peckio said. "This is a tribute to that and this makes a lot of noise, just like she did in everybody's heart."
Frink-Chambers students clanged on the old pots and pans secured to the plywood, tinged a large wind chime, a bopped musical pvc pipes when it was first installed.
"They were out here just tearing it up," Peckio said with a laugh. "The little guys were playing all day long."
Peckio said Donna aimed to make a difference in anyone's life, especially in important life lessons.
He said the musical playground honors her by giving students an opportunity a fun way to create music and grow.
Donna grew up in Custer City, where she graduated high school and was an all-state basketball player.
She earned a bachelor's degree in education from Oklahoma State University and later earned a master's from East Central University in Ada.
Donna started as a kindergarten teacher at Frink-Chambers in 1997 and soon earned a counselor's certificate — serving as the school counselor for 25 years.
"She was counselor, but she was a superintendent that kept me straight, she was a principal that kept Mr. Bird straight, she was a teacher that kept the teachers straight, and she had a student's heart," Peckio said.
"I'm glad he's working toward goals and I'm glad and thankful he honored Mrs. Curry," Peckio said of Byrum making the musical playground.
