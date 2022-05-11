Food, fun and music — Italian Festival preps for 50th Anniversary celebration

Much more than food will be available at the McAlester Italian Festival’s 50th Anniversary celebration — although there will be plenty of food, too.
Everything from music to arts and crafts, a car show, carnival and helicopter rides are part of this year’s event.
This year’s two-day festival is set for Friday and Saturday, May 13-14, at the Southeast Expo Center and the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds, with the festival starting in the morning and continuing into the night.
It marks the first time the Italian Festival has been held in three years, with the 2020 and 2021 festivals canceled due to concerns regarding COVID-19. Organizers said there is lots of enthusiasm for the festival’s 2022 return.
“I think we’ll have a good turnout,” said Italian Festival Committee Co-Chairman Bobby Lenardo. “The weather is cooperating and people are itching to come out.”
Opening ceremonies and crowning of this year’s Re and Regina are set for Saturday, the festival’s second day, from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the main stage near the food tent. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1098 will post the colors, with McAlester Army Ammunition Plant Commander Col. Michael. F. Hammond the featured speaker.
Music begins at 11 a.m. on Friday and will continue throughout the festival. Once again there is no admission and free parking at the festival site.
Vendors will be set up both inside and outside the Southeast Expo Center.
One of the most popular sites is the Italian Festival food tent, where Italian dinners are served, costing $12 for adults and $7 for children. Another food tent nearby offers more items.
“We’ll have homemade pizza and all kinds of sandwiches,” Lenardo said.
He said lots of vendors are coming to the festival, with many of them set up inside the Expo Center.
“Inside the building, we’ll have all kinds of vendors,” Lenardo said. “We’ll have everything from jewelry to art, to household items. Outside, food vendors will offer items ranging from funnel cakes and shaved ice to activities such as face painting. One vendor is bringing kettle corn, roasted corn and the specialty known as elotes, or Mexican corn, which typically includes mayonnaise, cream cheese and peppers.”
All sorts of special activities are planned.
“We’ll have a cornhole tournament at noon on Saturday,” Lenardo said.
The Meatball Nationals Car, Truck and Bike show starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, he said. Entry fee for the event is $25, with awards going to the winners. Registration prior to the festival is not required. “They can register at the fairgrounds,” said Lenardo. Awards are to be presented to the winners around noon Saturday, he said.
Other activities include a kid’s spaghetti eating contest at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and a spaghetti sauce contest. Spaghetti sauce entries will be accepted until 10 a.m. on Saturday, with the winner announced around noon, Lenardo said.
Music on Friday includes House Music from 11 a.m.-3 p.m; Larry and Kathy Stewart (Stewart Wolves), 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.; Joe Disilvestro, from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. and Robby V & The Smokin’ Section, from 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s main stage lineup includes House Music from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., opening and crowning ceremonies, 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.; The Music Store Students and Student Band, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; House Music/Spaghetti Contest announcements, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.; Open Mic, 1:30 p.m.-2:45 p.m.; Three Mighties, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.; Blue Zebra/Chris Morris, 5 p.m.- 6:30 p.m., and House Party, from 7 p.m.- 8:30 p.m., or encore.
While admission at the Italian Festival is free, some activities have a cost, such as a monster truck ride as well as helicopter rides by Fly Tulsa. “They should be here Friday by about noon and all day Saturday,” Lenardo said.
The Thomas Brothers Carnival will be on the site both Friday and Saturday, from noon until around 10 p.m.,said Lenardo. It’s expected to be up and running on Thursday, a day prior to the festival’s beginning, he said.
Also available at the festival will be domestic and craft beers, as well as wine and wine-tasting, Lenardo said.
A tent devoted to Italian heritage is included in this year’s festival. Steve and Phyllis DeFrange will have their 1961 500D FIAT at the festival, and people can take photos standing by the small Italian car, if they want, Lenardo said.
“We’ll also be selling 50th Anniversary T-shirts,” said Lenardo , with shirts available in an array of sizes.
One difference in this year’s festival is it will be held on Friday and Saturday only, not on Sunday.
Lenardo arrived early Wednesday at the festival grounds at 4500 West U.S. Highway 270. He said the site is in fine shape. “The fairgrounds are mowed, thanks to the county commissioners and the sheriff’s office,” said Lenardo.
“It looks like it’s going to be a great festival.”
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
