Flobots: Ready for 'a good time' at Dancing Rabbit Fest

A tour itinerary for the rap\rock band Flobots shows June tour stops in Houston, Austin and Fort Worth, Texas and in San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco, California — with an in-between performance set for McAlester.
Flobots are headed to McAlester to headline the Saturday, June 11, edition of the Dancing Rabbit Musical Festival free concerts, which also includes Nashville pop singer Josie Dunne and the California band alt-rock band Stroke 9.
McAlester can stand proudly with the larger cities, according to one of Flobots' two rapping and singing emcees, Jaimie 'Jonny 5' Laurie.
Flobots might not be even be performing in the other cities on this tour if it wasn't for McAlester, he said. The idea for the other stops took flight after the Dancing Rabbit Music Association asked the group to perform at the McAlester festival.
"I think McAlester was the impetus," Laurie said. "Once we heard from you, we thought 'Why don't we do a Texas run?" Then, the group added the West Coast leg of the tour, he said.
Laurie spoke to the News-Capital by phone shortly before taking the stage for Flobots' performance in Houston. He said he and the rest of the band, which includes fellow singing/rapping emcee Stephen "Brer Rabbit" Brackett, are looking forward to the McAlester performance and to checking out the city.
"Some of our favorite places aren't the big cities," Laurie said. "I want to understand and know what McAlester is all about. I'm looking forward to playing for the people and meeting them afterwards."
The first singer on the main stage is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, with the other two to follow. Once again the outdoor stage will be set up at the intersection of Choctaw Avenue and Third Street. Vendors will be set up along Choctaw Avenue between Third Street and Fifth Street, with entry to the event off Fifth Street. While the concert is free, $10 for a pit pass will get audience members closer to the stage.
"It should be fun," Laurie said. "We figure if we're going to get together, we should have fun."
Laurie said Flobots is bringing its six-member core group to the McAlester concert. In addition to himself and Brackett, it includes longtime guitarist and vocalist Andy Rok Guerrero, with Matt Shumacher on bass, drummer Kenny O and Sarah Hubbard on viola.
Laurie acknowledges a viola player is not part of the typical rock/rap group — but it's worked well for the platinum-selling band.
"We knew from the beginning that was the right sound for us," he said.
One of Flobots' best-known songs is "Handlebars," which depicts the rise of a fascist leader. It shot to #3 on the Billboard Modern Rock Chart and to #37 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Although Flobots released the song in 2008, the lyrics sound uncannily prescient of what's happening today. Some of the band's other big songs include "Rattle the Cage," "Stand Up" and "Gonna Be Free."
Flobots has a definite goal with the band's music, hoping to create a transformative experience for its audience. Laurie and Brackett have been making music together since they first met in elementary school and Guerrero joined them in high school.
Both Laurie and Brackett write lyrics and music. How do they know if a song will be sang or if it will be rapped? Sometimes, it's a combination of the two.
"It's always collaborative," Laurie said. Sometimes he might think of lyrics as being rapped, but Brackett might consider how they will sound if they are sang, he said.
"Our process is so different, song-by-song," Laurie said. "We respect what the song has to say."
Some consider Flobots as seeking social justice. Laurie said some people think they can predict how another person thinks, based on a single word they've heard, instead of listening with an open mind. Someone may think "I understand guns better than that rapper.'"
"I look at Uvalde, and I think, 'What in the world can I do? Is there anything I can do with my music?'" Maybe, he can reach a person who's lonely and might be thinking about moving in the wrong direction, Laurie suggested.
How are Flobots' shows going so far?
"Honestly the shows have been great," Laurie said.
Prior to the beginning of the music on the outdoor stage, several vendors are expected to be in operation by 2 p.m. on Saturday, including representatives from Made in Oklahoma and Simply Country Ranch. Along with food trucks, drinks and beverages will be available from outlets including Prairie Artisan Ales and WanderFolk Spirits, organizers said.
Laurie is hoping the McAlester audience will be as ready to have fun during the Flobots performance as the band members are.
"We see our job as to make sure you have a good time," Laurie said. "We consider it our sacred duty to make it come true."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
