Dancing Rabbit Music Festival organizers are offering something different for the next show — an experimental rock/rap group, a pop singer and an alternative band.
"This is our biggest show ever, in a bunch of ways," said Dancing Rabbit Music Association President Blake Lynch.
The next edition of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival is Saturday, June 11, in downtown McAlester. Main stage performances are set to begin at 6 p.m. with a free concert featuring Stroke 9, Josie Dunne and Flobots.
One way the June 11 show is expected to be the biggest is by the sheer number of performers.
"We're going to have a bunch of musicians here," Lynch said.
Lynch is thrilled at the response to the festival's May 7 show, featuring singer-songwriters John Moreland, Joe Pug and Travis Linville, but now the festival is dipping into some different genres with its June 11 lineup . It's a way to showcase the festival and to present diverse artists on the same stage during a single evening's show.
"We should have a little something in that show for everyone," Lynch said.
Flobots is expected to bring the biggest ensemble. The group typically features two lead singers/rappers, backing musicians and background singers.
Probably best known for its song and video "Handlebars," the group is currently on its "United States of Mind Tour.
Dunne, who is based in Nashville, recently released her album, "Tennis" and is touring behind it.
Alternative rock group Stroke 9 has also embarked on a new tour, with the band first winning acclaim for its hit record "Little Black Backpack."
Once again the main stage will be set up at Choctaw Avenue near the Third Street intersection. All of the night's music is not restricted to the main stage, however. A couple of venues are offering after hours shows, following conclusion of the outdoor performances on the main stage.
Jabee, described as a hip hop artist and actor from Oklahoma City, performs at Downtown 312 after the outdoor show ends, Lynch said. Spaceship Earth Coffee is offering an after hours show as well, featuring the Wight Lighters band.
The Dancing Rabbit Music Festival is known for offering much more than music, with vendors set to open at 2 p.m. on June 11, in advance of the 6 p.m. musical performances from the main stage.
"We will have good vendors and good food and drinks," Lynch said.
Some vendors will be from the Made in Oklahoma program, with Ozarka Drinking Water and Simply Country Ranch also participating. Other vendors such as Prairie Artisan Ales and WanderFolk Spirits will return to participate at the weekend event.
Special activities are planned by some vendors, including the opportunity to create a painting on the spot, organizers said.
Choctaw Avenue, from Third Street to Fifth Street, is blocked off for the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival. Those attending the festival should enter from Fifth Street, Lynch said. While the concerts are free, those willing to pay an extra $10 can get access to what organizers call "the pit" — the area closest to the stage.
The Dancing Rabbit Music Festival began in 2021, with the aim of bringing more live musical performances to the city and to make McAlester once again a musical hub for the region through offering a series of free concerts. While there have been past successes, organizers always stress the importance of people attending the events.
"We expect this to be the biggest thing we've done," Lynch said of the June 11 show. "It will be a spectacle to be there."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.