The Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance is a non-profit organization whose mission is to build broad, deep, and innovative STEM pathways for all students to access high-impact careers. The TRSA works to give all students access to STEM education by offering free summer camps, programming, and mentorship. The TRSA also supports teachers through professional development and free classroom supplies.
Each year, the TRSA hosts a banquet called, "You're Kind of a Big Deal." This annual event is usually held in person at the Tulsa School of Arts & Sciences, and showcases 40 seventh grade students from the Tulsa Region who have been chosen for their outstanding STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) skills. The "You're Kind of a Big Deal" Banquet typically includes dinner, STEM building challenges and an awards ceremony. However, due to COVID-19, the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance (TRSA) had to go virtual this year.
McAlester Public Schools had 5 students chosen to receive this honor. The Puterbaugh awardees are: Ava Friestad, Colton Gillaspie, Gavyn Pennington, Jake Sherer and Kennedi Smith. These students received medals, certificates, capes/masks (for being awesome STEM Superheroes) and a "Do at home STEM Kit".
Why STEM? Oklahoma's leading industries are STEM industries. By preparing our students for these careers, we are not only able to strengthen our economy, but we are also able to empower individual students to pursue fulfilling, high-impact careers.
For more information visit: tulsastem.org
