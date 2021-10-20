WILBURTON — The Eastern Oklahoma State College Alumni Association will induct five deserving graduates into its Hall of Fame during a Homecoming celebration on Friday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.
The 2021 inductees include Dr. Raymond Campbell, Dr. George W. Monks, Dr. Bill Hill, Anita Risner, M.A., and Charlotte Shoate Gordon, M.Ed. Established in 1988, the Alumni Association Hall of Fame recognizes former students who have distinguished themselves in their profession and community.
Dr. Raymond Campbell of Stillwater is a retired horticulturist with extensive professional service in extension, research and teaching. A 1961 graduate of then Eastern Oklahoma A&M College, Campbell also earned a bachelor’s degree in animal husbandry and a master’s degree in horticulture from Oklahoma State University, as well as a Ph.D. in horticulture from Kansas State University. His professional career includes service as a county extension agent, a professor of horticulture at Oklahoma State University, and an associate director of the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service. He also served as producer and host of the popular weekly television program “Oklahoma Gardening” and as a contributing columnist to Rural Life magazine.
Dr. George W. Monks of Jenks is a dermatologist at the Tulsa Dermatology Clinic and also serves as a clinic assistant professor of Dermatology at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Tulsa. He is also the immediate past president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association. A 1990 Eastern graduate, Monks earned a bachelor’s degree in zoology from the University of Oklahoma before graduating from OU’s School of Medicine and completing his dermatology residency. While at Eastern, Monks played drums in the band and was a lighting technician in Theatre Eastern. He was also a member of the U.S. Army National Guard 445th Military Police Company based in McAlester. Shortly after graduating from Eastern, his unit was sent to the Persian Gulf where he was involved in missions for Operation Desert Shield and Storm. He later received numerous medals and honors for his service.
Dr. Bill Hill of Durant is one of only two Eastern graduates who have served as president of their alma mater. A 1961 Eastern graduate, Hill earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and a master’s degree in computer science from Oklahoma State University, as well as a doctorate in higher education administration from Texas A&M University-Commerce. Hill taught vocational agriculture and high school science before joining the computer science faculty of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. He then served as chief executive officer of the Kiamichi Economic Development District of Oklahoma (KEDDO) for 17 years. In 1998, Hill was selected as the 14th president of Eastern and served until his retirement in 2000.
Anita Risner of Mustang is a lifelong educator and retired administrator in Oklahoma’s career technology program. A 1967 graduate of Eastern, Risner also earned a bachelor’s degree in vocational home economics education from Oklahoma State University and a master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Northeastern State University. She began her career as a teacher at Pryor Public Schools before transitioning to an instructor and counselor for Tulsa Technology Center, the Oklahoma Department of Vo-Tech, and Indian Capital Technology Center. She spent 13 years at the Tri County Technology Center serving as assistant superintendent of instruction, then deputy superintendent, and finally retiring as superintendent in 2009. During her time at Eastern, Risner was a student leader on campus as a member of Angel Flight and president of Miller Hall. Throughout her career, she has earned numerous outstanding educator awards and served in leadership roles for many professional organizations.
Charlotte Shoate Gordon of Norman is a groundbreaking educator, setting historic milestones as the first African American teacher in the Norman Public Schools system and the first African American principal in the Moore Public Schools system. A 1971 Eastern graduate, Gordon earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in guidance and counseling from the University of Oklahoma. She spent 16 years teaching before serving in various counseling, administrative, consulting, library, supervisory and mentoring roles. She currently serves as an elementary intern supervisor through OU’s College of Education, as well as a mentor for aspiring principals through the Oklahoma State Department of Education. She has received numerous recognitions for her education career and serves in several leadership roles for community boards and commissions.
The Hall of Fame Celebration will include heavy hors d’oeuvres and dessert. Tickets are available online at eosc.edu/alumni for $35 each. For additional information about Eastern’s Alumni Association or the Hall of Fame event, contact Teresa Brady, executive director of the EOSC Foundation and Alumni Relations, at 918-465-1761.
