The first sections of wall are going up at the Shops at McAlester project, with concrete panels lifted into place by a huge construction crane.
Using the tilt-up construction process, the crane is lifting pre-poured concrete panels upward by to fit into place to form a building's outside wall at the construction site.
City of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour is among those glad to see the first wall panels going up at the site of the projected new highway retail center, near the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69.
"This is the milestone where we start seeing progress on the shopping center," Ridenour said.
City Manager Pete Stasiak is glad to see the ongoing progress, noting there were several attempts at getting the project started before the city settled with Burk Collins and Co. as developer.
"We are excited to see the thing going vertical after five years," said Stasiak. "I went out there and saw that first panel going up. It's exciting. McAlester's coming!"
After a crane lifted the first concrete panel into place, a disruption occurred regarding an issue with the crane, which temporarily slowed work on the project.
"They called out mechanics for preventative maintenance," said Ryan Rolison, project manager for Embree Construction Group, which is constructing at least four stores at the site.
With the matter resolved, work continued at the site Friday, with notable progress marked on one of the buildings.
"We've got the north wall up and we're working on the east wall," said Rusty Broyles, who is site building superintendent for Embree Construction.
Work on the project had been delayed recently due to the continued bouts of rainy weather. Broyles said there are attempts underway to catch up again.
"We're not taking any days off and we're starting at 6 in the morning," said Broyles.
Rolison talked about how the project will progress.
"The process is you begin with erecting concrete panels with a crane," he said. From there, the panels will be connected together with steel. He expected it to take about seven working days, with no disruptions, to get the walls up on the stores which Embree is constructing. It will take longer to connect the concrete panels together with steel.
"The structures should be tied in in within 30 days," Rolison said, with the projection dependent on the weather. Decking the stores will probably be another three weeks or so.
Once the shell building is completed, construction crews will begin tasks such as installing glass doors, windows and other things called drying the building — meaning the rain and wind will be blocked when it is completed so work can get underway inside.
"Once you get the building dried-in, you have more trades overlapping each other," said Rolison, referring to plumbers and electricians as two examples of those who can get their work underway at that stage of the process.
Dimensions of the concrete panels being lifted into place vary with the stores, with some panels measuring 25 feet by 30 feet, Rolison said. Concrete panels for T.J. Maxx, Burke's Outlet and several other stores set to be built through the tilt-up construction process have already been poured.
Other stores developer Burk Collins has said are scheduled for the site included Hobby Lobby, Marshalls, FFO, Five Below and others. Hobby Lobby has obtained building permits from the city of McAlester and plans call for the company to construct its own building later this year.
Work remains on-target to be completed by the scheduled February 2022 opening date, according to those overseeing the project.
Through a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF agreement with the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County commissioners, developer Burk Collins and Company agreed to develop and construct the project. In return, Collins gets to collect the city's and county's portions of sales tax revenue for five years or until he collects $5.5 million, whichever comes first.
While the five-year countdown for the tax collections had originally been set to begin with the sale of the first item at the first store to open at the site, Collins told city officials in 2020 some of the stores with longterm leases moved their turnover dates to Feb. 14, 2022 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, there remained a possibility some of the smaller stores or restaurants might open sooner.
Collins said at the time since the major shopping center tenants had moved back their turnover dates, his ability to collect the tax money within the originally projected five-year period would be affected, compelling him to seek the 24-month extension to the Feb. 14, 2020, projected opening date.
