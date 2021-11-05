J.P. Tedesco chattered about firetrucks and Disney World before sitting on his dad’s leg and rolling up the sleeve of his “I got my COVID-19 vaccine” shirt.
The McAlester child didn’t even flinch Friday as he received the first pediatric COVID-19 vaccination in Pittsburg County. J.P. was born with a rare heart defect that placed him among individuals at higher risk — so his parents, BreAnn and John, said the shot gave them relief after taking precautions since the onset of the global pandemic.
“It’s a burden off of our shoulders that we have this protection now,” said BreAnn, JP’s mom. “We have been at home, we’ve socially distanced, we’ve done everything that we can for protection over the last two years now so the weight is off of us.”
“We’ve been excited for this from the start,” said John, J.P.’s dad.
JP was born in April 2016 with transposition of the great arteries (TGA) — a rare heart defect in which the two main arteries are transposed.
Doctors also diagnosed him with mitral valve anomalies, septal defects (holes in the heart), subpulmonic stenosis with septal hypertrophy, bicuspid aortic valve, borderline hypoplastic left, and pulmonary hyptertension.
The Tedescos traveled cross country for surgeries and treatments for years and said the COVID-19 pandemic led them to take extra precautions to keep J.P. and others safer.
John, a surgeon and COVID-19 response team director at McAlester Regional Health Center, said the family is thankful to take a step closer to normal.
“We are very thankful for science and doctors for getting this vaccine out and we’re excited to get back to normal soon,” John said. “We really hope everybody can protect those around them and do the same.”
The Tedescos said they look forward to going to movies, having play dates, eating in restaurants and other public gatherings — maybe even Disney World — after the second dose provides protection following two weeks.
“We’re happy and we’re going to celebrate in proper time,” BreAnn said.
The Centers for Disease Control approved a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5-11 earlier this week and previously approved a vaccine for anyone 12-17.
Pfizer-BioNTech’s pediatric vaccine is one-third the adult dose to minimize side effects while still being effective. It is given in two doses separated by three weeks.
Regional/Pittsburg County Health Department Administrator Juli Montgomery said the department received only enough in the first shipment of pediatric vaccine for 10 appointments this week, but they expect more to arrive next week.
Montgomery recommended anyone interested in registering an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to call the Pittsburg County Health Department at 918-423-1267.
County health department officials said they use all three approved COVID-19 vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson and Johnson — for anyone 18 and older. Pfizer-BioNTech has the only vaccines approved for children 5-11 and the only vaccine approved for anyone aged 12-17.
