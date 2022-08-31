First McAlester Comic Con coming in October

A comic con is coming soon to a venue not far away.
McAlester Comic Con is set for Oct. 22-23 at the Southeast Expo Center with a bevy of family-friendly comic books, vendors, costume competitions, and events — plus voice actors from popular shows and more.
Super Anime Fest is the Oklahoma City-based company organizing the event in McAlester. the company hosted four shows in Wichita Falls and is scheduled to have shows in Amarillo, Lawton and more.
Cosplay model and performer Mrs. Fae will attend the McAlester Comic Con and offer tips to young cospayers.
Organizers announced voice actors attending the event include Chuck Huber and Bryn Aprill.
Huber voiced several characters in Dragon Ball Z shows and video games, Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, and more.
Apprill is known for her voice work on Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Black Clover and many more.
Geoff Cupit, co-owner, said he started a Facebook page for the event and was excited about how quickly it gained more than 500 followers.
"There seems to be a lot of buzz just organically," he said with a chuckle.
Cupit said the event will include about 60 vendors — including freelance artists, anime vendors, comic books, Pokemon cards, athletic cards, and more.
A wrestling event will start immediately after the comic con ends at 4 p.m. that sunday with Ardmore-based World Class Revolution partnering with McAlester's NCWO.
Cupit said he plans to bring more shows to McAlester and hopes everyone enjoys the first one in October.
"Come looking to have some fun and I'm sure every member of the family can find something they like," Cupit said.
