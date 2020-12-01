The Oklahoma Supreme Court gave local control to district judges to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in their courtrooms — with District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan issuing an order striking most court cases at the Pittsburg County Courthouse through the January docket.
Hogan's order issued Dec. 1 closes the Pittsburg County District Court offices, including the courtrooms and chambers and the Pittsburg County Court Clerk's Office to the public, effective Dec. 1, 2020, through Jan. 3, 2021.
Hogan's order closing the courtrooms, chambers and the Pittsburg County Court Clerk's office does not include the first floor of the courthouse, which includes the Pittsburg County Commissioner's Office, the Pittsburg County Treasurer's Office, the Pittsburg County Assessor's Office, the Pittsburg County Clerk's Office and the Pittsburg County Election Board Office, which is in the Courthouse Annex.
Pittsburg County commissioners issued a statement Tuesday saying the first floor remains open.
"There are some saying the Pittsburg County Courthouse is closed. We are not closed," the commissioners' statement said. "The entire first floor is open for business.
"Anyone needing to file records with the county clerk and assessor or who needs to pay property taxes are more than welcome to visit those offices," the statement continues. "The Board of County Commissioners and the Pittsburg County Election Board are also open.
"District Judge Hogan has issued an emergency order No. 60 that applies only to the court system," the statement from the commissioners concludes.
In Hogan's Administrative Order No. 60 he states "There has been a recent spike in COVID-19 numbers. Additionally, 77 of the state's 77 counties are listed as having moderate to high risk for transmission of the virus.
"Therefore, only to constitutional issues in felony cases, all other jury trials for the upcoming January jury docket are stricken."
"This does not include juvenile cases and criminal cases where the defendant is in custody," Hogan continued. "Those will be set at the discretion of the assigned judge.
Hogan then ordered the Pittsburg County court offices, including the courtrooms, chambers and the Pittsburg County Court Clerk's Office closed to the public through Jan. 3, 2021.
"This does not apply to emergency matters or cases held with the assigned judge's permission," Hogan's order states. "All cases set through this time are stricken to be reset on motion."
If there is an uncontested case on the motion dockets of the assigned judge during the Dec. 2-Jan. 3 time period, the attorney can leave documents with the personnel checking temperatures at the courthouse entrance, Hogan's order states.
"The documents will be signed and filed and returned to the entrance of the courthouse," Hogan said in the order. "The attorneys are directed to contact the assigned judge prior to the motion docket with announcements," the order directs. The next scheduled PHC (preliminary hearing conference) docket will be Jan. 7, 2021, the order states.
"The court clerk will continue to accept filings by email, regular mail, in-person by leaving the documents for the respective office at the courthouse entrance or by fax," the order continues.
Any documents filed by email or fax are limited to 10 pages. Any document that is mailed for filing must have a self-addressed stamped envelope unless the attorneys intend to obtain their copies through electronic means.
All payments can still be made by credit card, debit card, over the phone or online, the order continues. Payment can be made by mail as well.
"To be clear, the judges and staff will be in the offices during the time period set forth," the order concludes.
The Supreme Court order giving local judges control was signed last week by Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Noma Gurich and signed by six other justices with two justices dissenting.
“Judges of the District Courts are authorized to take any and all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of all participants in any court proceeding,” the order states.
In Pittsburg County courtrooms, that meant wearing masks and limiting the number of people inside the courtroom to 10 unless special permission is granted for good cause and those subject to Marsy’s Law.
The order also gives district court judges discretion “to schedule or proceed or continue any jury term, civil, or criminal jury trial, non-jury trial, or any other proceeding.”
Certain jury trials scheduled for November were previously stricken from the docket by District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the state.
“Decisions should be made on a courthouse by courthouse basis,” the order states. “Decisions should be based upon the number of judges, clerks, and courthouse personnel who are currently under treatment and/or in quarantine due to COVID-19. Other relevant factors to consider include but are not limited to hospitalizations, the community rate of COVID-19 infections and any other directives from the Oklahoma Department of Health and regional and county health departments.”
The order also states county officials will continue to guide the extent of closures and restrictions of county buildings.
Pittsburg County Commissioners set a number of restrictions that remain in place at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Restrictions include allowing no more than 10 people in a courtroom — which is ow closed to the public — or county office at a time, including the staff, social distancing and sanitation requirements will remain in place, and temperatures of those who want to enter the courthouse will continue to be taken to ensure they do not have a fever.
Protective face coverings are still required when entering the courthouse.
Judges were encouraged in the Supreme Court ruling encouraged to continue to use remote participation to the extent possible with judges encouraged to develop methods to give reasonable notice and access to participants and the public.
“All rules and procedures, and all deadlines whether prescribed by statute, rule or order in any civil, juvenile or criminal case, are in force and effect, including all appellate rules and procedures for the Supreme Court, the Court of Criminal Appeals, and the Court of Civil Appeals,” the order states.
The order states that “it is anticipated that additional order may be entered as deemed necessary.”
Justice Tom Colbert along with Justice Richard Darby, dissented the order and said they would have closed all courts in the state “to protect the health and safety of individuals utilizing the court facilities.”
Colbert and Darby said they believed the Oklahoma Supreme Court court has “superintending control” of all courts in Oklahoma and “the duty and responsibility to ensure consistent policies are executed by all courts rather than leaving these decisions to the discretion of individual judges of the district courts throughout the State of Oklahoma.
“To do otherwise is to negate our role as required by the Constitution,” the dissent states.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com and James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
