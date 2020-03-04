First Family Federal Credit Union is proud to announce the groundbreaking for their new McAlester branch located at 1095 S George Nigh Expwy (across from Steak ‘n Shake).
The ceremony will be held on Monday, March 9th at 3:30 pm.
The property will host an approximately 3600 square foot building. The "lodge style" design will offer many conveniences for credit union members including a larger interior, 24-hour ATM, a coin counter, and four drive-thru lanes.
“The new McAlester location will allow us space to continue to grow and provide our community with high quality financial services,” said Branch Manager Jeannie Weeks. “We are excited to welcome new and existing members into our ‘new home’ when it’s complete.”
CEO David Dykes stated, “One of the advantages of credit unions is that we are a financial cooperative. Each member is not only a member; they are an owner of the credit union. We pay our owners back by providing lower interest rates on loans, higher rates of return on deposits and lower fees and charges on services.”
The First Family McAlester location is currently positioned at 1308 East Carl Albert Parkway (suite E). First Family serves all the residents of Atoka, Coal, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, McIntosh, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, and Pushmataha Counties. FFFCU offers financial products such as savings accounts which include money market and certificates of deposit, free checking accounts with e-statements, free online services and electronic bill pay options, consumer loans, home mortgages and VISA credit cards.
"Our goal is to complete construction by the end of the year," said Dykes.
For updates on their continued progress, follow First Family Federal Credit Union on Facebook or visit www.firstfamilyfcu.com.
