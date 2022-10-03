When children and their families enter the new Urgent Care Center at Carl Albert Community Mental Health Center in McAlester, one of the first things they see are huge, colorful letters affixed to the wall that read "HOPE."
That's because those operating the Urgent Care Center at CACMHC wants them to know there is hope available through the facility, said CACMHC Children Services Director Charlene Weatherford-Graham.
"We want the first thing you see to be 'hope,'" said Weatherford-Graham.
Carl Albert Community Mental Health Center's new children's Urgent Care Center at 1101 E.Monroe Ave. in McAlester is the first such facility in the state. Similar programs are on-track to begin soon in Norman, Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
The children's Urgent Care Center is designed to help with a vital need.
"Right now, children's services are stressed," said Jeff Dismukes, director of communications for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
"Families are waiting for a bed," he said, referring to available beds and rooms at mental health facilities.
The hope is the new children's Urgent Care Center at the Carl Albert Mental Health Center at 1101 E. Monroe Ave. in McAlester will assist in turning some of those issues around.
"This is our approach to getting people help before they reach that point," Dismukes said. "We're trying to engage people earlier." One of the aims is to get families involved in the treatment process as soon as possible.
Connections are also made with additional areas that can provide needed services. Each child and the child's family is given an iPad to connect with mental health services any time the need arises.
Higher rates of depression and anxiety among children and young people has brought an increased demand for children's behavioral health services, according to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
Other issues, such as not enough available providers and insurance limitations have also complicated access to services, which has led to long waits for some individuals and families and has contributed to adding stress to the healthcare system, state mental health officials said.
Five rooms at the new children's Urgent Care Center were redesigned to hopefully relieve stress and provide a calming environment.
"They walk into more of a living room setting than a hospital setting," said Weatherford-Graham. "Each room is cheerful and colorful, yet calming, with a theme of 'hope.' The individual rooms allow the entire family to meet in one place, in private, in a place where they feel safe, calm and comfortable. A lot of planning went into this."
CACMHC Executive Director Debbie Moran is pleased with what has been designed to be a soothing ambience at the new children's Urgent Care Center. Refurbished rooms are designed with the aim of having a calming effect, including skylights in the rooms that have been covered with renditions of blue skies and puffy, white clouds. Rooms have also been designed with white, blue and light gray shapes, with sections dedicated to birds sitting on tree branches.
"This is incredible how calming it is," said Dismukes while visiting the new Urgent Care Center at CACMHC.
It is designed to provide behavioral health care for up to 24 hours for those who are 17 or younger. All minors must be accompanied by a part or guardian to be admitted.
Many children and their family members or caregivers have been able return home after a brief stay at the Urgent Care Center. Others have been able to stay there until a bed in a mental hospital setting becomes available.
The process begins upon entry at the Children's Urgent Care Center at CACMHC, where those entering for services are served a hot meal and assisted with immediate needs.
"The intent is to divert families away from the emergency room and provide immediate engagement with behavioral health professionals so we can intervene sooner and make those links to appropriate services here in the community," said Weatherford Graham.
"In many cases, we can avoid hospitalization or more invasive levels of care, although we will still make sure a local provider is enlisted to provide outpatient services once the child leaves the Urgent Car Center."
District 15 State Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufuala, is a major supporter of expanding children's Urgent Care Center's across the state.
"Childhood behavioral health services are a critical need throughout our state, but particularly outside of metro areas where services are more difficult to find," Randleman said in a statement.
"Children are backing up in emergency rooms across our state, and families are desperate to find care. It is imperative that we find ways to make these services more accessible for all Oklahomans and help families find relief and support during the most difficult of times."
In addition to the new Urgent Care Center, CACMHC offers a variety of outpatient treatment options for children throughout Southeast Oklahoma, with partnerships with schools and other health providers resulting in increased opportunity for families to find help.
Anyone needing more information can contact CACMHC at 918 426-7800.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
