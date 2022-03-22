The first business opened this week at the McAlester highway shopping center — which starts a five-year countdown for the developer to collect city and county sales taxes from businesses at the site.
Starbucks became the first business to open Monday at the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center, at the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69, also known as the George Nigh Expressway, in McAlester.
Heavy rains that moved into the area near noon Monday didn't dampen the early response, with one customer who arrived near 7 a.m. reporting much of the initial stock of the opening day souvenirs had already been sold.
"We have an intern here and she said most memorabilia, like Starbucks coffee cups, were getting ready to sell out," said city of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour.
With the opening of Starbucks, a five-year countdown kicks into gear for developer Burk Collins & Co. to collect the city's and county's portions of sales taxes from businesses at the Shops at McAlester site through a tax increment financing agreement, known as a TIF.
"With Starbucks opening Monday, the TIF begins Monday," Ridenour said.
That's a change from a previous plan made in February.
Burk Collins & Co. Vice President Danny Hooper met in February with members of the McAlester Southside Reinvestment Committee, also called the Highway TIF Committee, asking for an extension to the original TIF agreement.
Reasons for the February extension request were attributed to problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and supply side shortages, affecting the developer as well as some of the businesses planning to locate at the site.
After hearing the February request, Highway TIF Committee members then agreed to change the timeline for when Collins' collections would begin, setting a new date for the countdown to start on Jan. 15, 2024, or when all of the building spaces at the Shops at McAlester site were completed and filled.
Although the TIF Committee agreed to the changes, the proposed extension would still have to be approved by the McAlester City Council and the Pittsburg County commissioners as well as the developer.
However, before the proposed changes could be presented to the city council and county commissioners for their consideration, the developer withdrew the request.
"They contacted me and rescinded it," Ridenour said.
Construction at the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center originally started after developer Burk Collins made the Tax Increment Financing, or TIF agreement, through the McAlester City Council and Pittsburg County commissioners. Collins met first with members of the McAlester Southside Reinvestment Committee, or Highway TIF Committee, consisting mainly of representatives from entities which benefit from the sales tax collections.
Through the original TIF arrangement, Collins agreed to construct the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center at his own expense in exchange for collecting the city of McAlester's and Pittsburg County's portions of sales taxes at the site. The TIF agreement called for Collins to continue with the sales tax collections for five years or until he collected $5.5 million, whichever came first.
Initially the plan called for the five-year or $5 million countdown to begin with the sale of the first item from the first business to open at the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center. In the meantime, construction of the shopping center slowed at several points, attributed to factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and supply side shortages.
In February 2022, Hooper requested the reprised agreement that called for the five-year countdown not to begin until all of the businesses had opened at the site. In the meantime, the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County would collect and keep their respective sales taxes at the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center, the developer proposed.
While Highway TIF Committee members were receptive to the request, before the modified TIF plan could be presented to the McAlester City Council and Pittsburg County commissioners, Burk Collins & Co. rescinded it. That means the previous agreement which called for the five-year countdown to begin with the sale of the first item from the first store to open at the shopping center remains in place.
"The five-year countdown begins Monday," said Ridenour.
Meanwhile, work continues to stock and hire personnel the Hobby Lobby store that will be in the Shops at McAlester highway center. It's still projected to open in April, with several other stores expected to open later in the month, Ridenour said.
Others stores planned for the Shops at McAlester Highway Shopping Center include TJ Maxx, Ross, Burke's Outlet and Rack Room Shoes. Supply side shortages, such as for a specific kind of heating, ventilation and air conditioning units, have slowed progress at some stores.
Collins previously said additional stores committed to locate in the Shops at McAlester Center include Old Navy, Five Below, Ollie's Bargain Outlet and others. Restaurants Collins has said plan to locate in the center include Chick-fil-A and Burger King, along with the already-opened Starbucks. A branch of a local bank and a Jiffy Lube also plan to locate at the site, he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.