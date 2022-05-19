Here at the library, we know that anyone can be a Superhero.
On May 17, the McAlester Fire Department sent two firefighters to read for Storytime and to show off their big red fire truck.
Over 60 visitors came to the McAlester Public Library to hear from these superheroes. Some even came dressed as jr. firefighters or as their favorite superhero.
Join us every Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. at the McAlester Public Library's Wiggle Worms Storytime! Wiggle Worms is an interactive storytime with songs and movement for ages 0 to 5 years of age.
Pick up an activities calendar at the front desk of the library or visit your library's website at www.seolibraries.com. We have lots of fun activities planned for the summer. See you soon.
