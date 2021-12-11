McAlester Country Club Manager Alyssa Latty said even though the 1911 Steakhouse is located inside a country club, there is a seat for anyone.
“We want you here. We want to share our experience with you,” Latty said.
1911 Steakhouse opened at the MCC over the summer and has become increasingly popular despite being a “reservation preferred” restaurant.
Charlene Maxwell, an employee of the country club for more than 25 years, says the restaurant brings upscale fine dining to an area that needed it the most.
Maxwell said the restaurant makes customer service their number one priority along with giving an experience no other restaurant in the area gives.
“Whatever you want, we cater to make sure you’re completely satisfied,” Maxwell said.
The 1911 Steakhouse will be featured by the McAlester News-Capital in the latest episode of “mmm…That’s Tasty” — a video series that spotlights restaurants in southeast Oklahoma.
The video will premier Sunday on the paper’s website at www.mcalesternews.com and on the McAlester News-Capital’s YouTube channel.
The “mmm…That’s Tasty” podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker — and anyone can listen, subscribe, and follow for free.
Along with steak, popular items on the menu are the Tuscan Chicken, the Pappardelle Pasta, Chicken Cordon Bleu, and lamb chops.
Appetizers such as the truffle fires are also popular and have even received the seal of approval from Latty’s daughter.
“My kid loves it,” Latty said. “It’s approved as bussin’ bussin’.”
The steakhouse also features drinks and cocktails made inside the MCC bar that features a drink that’s been around since 1911.
Dubbed by Latty as “the oldest, most historic drink in McAlester,” the Club Special is comprised of vodka, a top-secret mix, and other ingredients.
The 1911 Steakhouse is open from 5-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday with a Sunday brunch served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Maxwell said the closing time is arbitrary depending on how many guests are waiting and if a group with a reservation is running late.
“We stay open until they’re here,” Maxwell said. “Until everybody gets fed.”
Although reservations are preferred, walk-ins are accepted at the restaurant.
“Especially on Friday Nights,” Maxwell said. “Because we can fill up really quick and then you may be waiting for awhile for us to be able to get a table set up. So it’s always better to have a reservation but nobody is going to be turned away.”
Reservations are also encouraged due to the club renting out space to groups for dinners and other functions.
“We don’t want somebody to walk in and be like ‘oh, we’re not having steakhouse tonight’ because we have this huge party that’s booked,” Latty said.
Reservations can be made by calling 918-423-2419 with options to book available on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Latty said to not be shied away because the restaurant is located inside a country club.
“A lot of times, they say we put the country in country club here in McAlester,” Latty said. “We want to serve the best experience we can, but we don’t want people to feel like you have to be super dressed up to be here. We just want you to come and try it out one time. Everybody’s welcome here.”
“Come try us once,” Maxwell said. “And you’ll come back.”
1911 Steakhouse is located inside the McAlester Country Club at 1500 Country Club Road in McAlester.
