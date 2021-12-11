Voters can pick which pets should be featured in an upcoming calendar — and donate toward a local animal shelter in the process.
Readers submitted photos of their pets several weeks ago to be considered in the poll and voters narrowed the selection to 47 finalists for the final week-long vote.
Anyone can go to the McAlester News-Capital office at 500 S. Second St. during business hours and pay a 25-cent fee per vote for the pet they want to be featured in an upcoming pet calendar.
Voters can pay for as many votes as they want — and all proceeds will be donated to the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.
The final vote will open at 8 a.m. Monday and end at 5 p.m. Friday. The top 12 vote-getters after polls close will be announced in the Saturday print edition and online.
"We've had a great response to the pet calendar vote and we hope everyone has had as much fun as we have with it," News-Capital Publisher Reina Owens said. "This is a fun project that also benefits our local animal shelter."
Among the finalists
