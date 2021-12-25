Those interested in running for any of the four seats on the McAlester City Council won't have much time to rest following the Christmas holidays.
That's because the filing period for candidates begins from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, and extends through the same hours on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office in McAlester.
Declarations of candidacy forms must be completed and returned to the Election Board Office no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, when the filing period ends, said Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes.
City offices open for candidate filing include:
• Ward 2, McAlester City Council, four-year term. The post is currently held by Ward 2 Councilor/McAlester Vice Mayor Cully Stevens.
• Ward 3, McAlester City Council, unexpired term. The Ward 3 seat is currently empty, left vacant by the resignation of Steve Cox in September. Cox resigned after a promotion at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, which could have led to a perception of a conflict of interest in dealings with the city, said McAlester Mayor John Browne.
• Ward 4, McAlester City Council, four-year term. Randy Roden won an unexpired term in October for the seat left vacant by the death of longtime City Councilor James Browne. The seat is up for election for a full four-year term.
• Ward 6, McAlester City Council, four-year term. Zach Prichard is the current Ward 6 city councilor,
Any contests of candidacy are required to filed no later than Monday, Jan. 3, but may only be filed by another candidate for the office, unless the candidate files without an opponent, election officials said.
Election officials said Declaration of Candidacy forms can be obtained at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office, which has an address of 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101, McAlester, OK, 74501. It's open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Declaration of Candidacy forms can also be downloaded online from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or at online through the Pittsburg County Election Board at pittsburgcounty@elections.gov.
Anyone needing more information can contact the Pittsburg County Election Board Office at 918-423-3877.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.