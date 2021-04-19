Few named new LEAD Committee chairman

The city of McAlester's Local Economic Advancement and Development Committee has a new chairman.
Local businessman Justin Few said he would accept the position. McAlester Mayor John Browne, who has been chairing the meetings, suggested it would be better for one of the civilian volunteers on the LEAD Committee Board to serve as committee chairman.
Few said he would be willing to serve, unless someone else wanted to take the position.
It turned out that many weren't called and Few was chosen. When no one else came forward, Few was nominated and named the new chairman by a unanimous vote of LEAD Committee members present.
"I appreciate the opportunity to serve the city," Few said afterwards. "I have a lot of faith in this city. I want to see it prosper and grow."
The LEAD Committee consists of citizen volunteers who serve in an advisory capacity to the city council. The committee can vote on matters and make recommendations to city councilors, who can follow the recommendations, or not.
During the committee's April 13 meeting at City Hall, LEAD Committee members who were present discussed several aspects of a proposed McAlester Jobs Program presented by the city Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour. Purpose of the plan would be to give those trying to develop businesses and industries for the city something concrete to offer in the way of incentives.
Since the proposed plan had been discussed at a previous meeting, discussion at the April meeting centered on changes. They included specifying that any businesses or industries participating on the program shall serve within the incorporated city limits of McAlester.
Another revision states that businesses applying to participate in the McAlester Jobs Program may work through city of McAlester staff to prepare the applications and support documents for review.
A third revision states that following the signing of the agreement, the city will sell the property to the business for an amount at or below its appraised value. The business will make no additional payments until the final payment, at the end of the term. Previously, it had been stated the city would sell the property for a nominal fee.
Another revision involves incentive termination. It states: At any point during the term, if the business reduces total payroll to 50% of the previous year, the city may terminate the agreement and the business shall forfeit the remainder of the performance incentive. Before the revision, the section had stated the "shall" terminate the agreement.
Other LEAD Committee members who attended the meeting included, Kyle Spruce, representing the Chamber of Commerce; Ben Capers, of Steak 'n Shake; Dana Hugle, of Eastern Oklahoma State College and Brian Foris, of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant.
Also attending the meeting were City Manager Pete Stasiak and Assistant City Manager Toni Ervin.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
