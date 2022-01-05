Ward 2 McAlester City Council candidate Justin Few has filed a petition contesting the candidacy of fellow Ward 2 candidate Richard "Rick" Dominic.
The matter is set for a hearing at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, before the Pittsburg County Election Board, which will render a decision deciding whether Dominic will remain on the ballot. It will be held in the Training Room on the third floor of the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
In the petition contesting Dominic's candidacy, Few alleges that Dominic was not qualified by law to become a candidate for the Ward 2 Council seat for two reasons:
Dominic has not met the requirements of the McAlester City Charter and he has not resided in the city for at least two years, Dominic will have an opportunity to respond to the allegations during the Friday hearing, if he chooses to do so.
Few was required present a certified check for $250 in order to contest Dominic's candidacy for the Ward 2 seat.
Few, Dominic and Myles Lear Jett all filed as candidates for the Ward 2 seat held by current McAlester Vice Mayor/Ward 2 Councilor Cully Stevens, who did not file for reelection. Candidates are set to face each other during the Feb. 8 Primary Election. The Ward 2 seat is up for a four-year term in office.
Also during the Feb. 8 election, current Ward 4 Councilor Randy Roden and former McAlester Mayor Kevin Priddle are vying for the Ward 4 Council seat. Roden won an election in September to fill the unexpired term of longtime Ward 4 Councilor and Vice Mayor James Brown, who died in February 2020 while being treated for COVID-19. Roden and Priddle are both seeking a four-year term for the Ward 4 seat.
Two other candidates won city council offices after they were the only ones to file for the post in their respective races.
Cliff House had no opposition for the Ward 3 city council seat, left vacant by the resignation of Steve Cox.
In Ward 6, Kevin Beaty was the only candidate to file for that post. Current Ward 6 City Councilor Zach Prichard did not file for reelection.
Early voting in the Feb. 6 city council election is set for 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 4, the Thursday and Friday prior to the election, at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office in McAlester.
