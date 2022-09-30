The city of McAlester has been approved to receive more than three-quarters of a million dollars in two separate fire assistance grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
When added together, both grants total $800,876.18.
"It was a pleasant surprise," said city of McAlester Grant Administrator Stephanie Giacomo. "I didn't expect to get two FEMA grants."
That's enough to pay 95% of the cost for a new pumper truck for the McAlester Fire Department, along with 95% of the cost for new self-contained breathing apparatus tanks and related equipment for use by the city's firefighters.
"These are desperately-needed resources," Giacomo said Thursday. "I'm glad FEMA has stepped up to be a strong partner for the people of McAlester."
City councilors took action Tuesday night to authorize Giacomo to accept a $547,619.04 Fiscal Year 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant award from FEMA to go toward the purchase of a pumper truck for the fire department.
The award is a 95% grant, with the city obligated to add another 5%. That brings the city's obligation to $27,380.96. Mayor. John Browne found that number highly agreeable.
"Do you realize we're getting a new pumper truck for $27,000?" he asked.
That's in addition to an earlier $253,257.14 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant award in August, for self-contained breathing apparatus units and related equipment. It's also a 95% grant, with the city of McAlester to provide $12,662.86 toward the total cost of the new SCBA units, which offer firefighters protection from harmful smoke, toxic gases, particulates and other hazards.
"It will buy 30 SCBA units," Giacomo said. "These units include a harness/backpack, a face piece and two cylinders." The cylinders are filled with ambient air and the face pieces fit over firefighters faces to provide them protection.
"Each firefighter is individually fitted with a face piece," Giacomo said.
An additional 30 cylinders were approved to go along with the previously-approved 60, bringing the total to 90, Giacomo said.
City councilors have already authorized Giacomo to accept that grant award for SCBAs and related equipment.
"We are getting ready for procurement," she said.
"These are reimbursement grants," said Giacomo. "We will spend the money and then we will be reimbursed by FEMA."
The next steps call for the McAlester Fire Department to determine specifications for the planned new pumper truck and SCBA equipment.
"They will go through a competitive purchasing process," Giacomo said, which will be brought back before the council for consideration of approval when the fire department is ready to buy the equipment. If the council approves the action, the purchases will be pursued.
"We will be able to bring these important resources to the firefighters of McAlester," said Giacomo.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
