FeedTheKids: Cart Guy adds days to offer free meals for children

Speed bumps and bright orange cones remind customers at The Cart Guy Inc. of the social distancing policy in place before children can receive free meals at the food trailer.
The Cart Guy Inc., a local nonprofit organization founded and operated by Robert Schrader, is dedicated to feeding local children and is taking extra precautions amid the global coronavirus pandemic. But the local ministry is set to offer more free meals outside of its usual Saturday schedule in the coming weeks as long as supplies are available.
“We do not know the duration of time we will be able to continue the added schedule meals,” Cart Guy Inc. said on Facebook. “The longevity will depend upon food supply access, sanitizing products availability, funding from monetary donations, and changes to social gathering guidelines.”
Cart Guy Inc. began serving McAlester-area children free meals in March 2017. The organization posted on Facebook that it had fed more than 1,200 kids in August 2019 with a total of 1,343 meals served counting paying adults.
The Cart Guy Inc. will feed kids for free Wednesday at two locations in McAlester.
Free meals will be provided at the following locations:
• McAlester Skate Park located at the intersection of N. 13th and Fleming Ave. from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
• Chadick Park in McAlester from 5-6 p.m.
Kids can also get a free meal Saturday, April 4 at the Krebs Police Department from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Cart Guy Inc. asks anyone showing or those who have visited someone with symptoms of a cold, flu, or other virus with the past 14 days not to come for a meal.
Everyone must wash their hands before receiving a meal — and the Cart Guy Inc. suggests washing hands again after returning home and prior to eating.
Only children getting a meal can come to pick up food from the window.
Cart Guy Inc. asks if there are multiple children already getting food at a window that others waiting in line to stay at a distance until the area has cleared.
Donations can be made by visiting Cart Guy, Inc on Facebook and hitting the donate button. Checks can also be made out to The Cart Guy, Inc and mailed to P.O. Box 3262, McAlester, OK 74502. People with Venmo can also scan the QR code attached to the story to donate.
“Although cash is the easiest way to donate it isn’t the healthiest option for our volunteers and the children we serve during this health crisis,” The Cart Guy said on Facebook. “We are working on a safer way to receive cash donations, please keep a lookout for a post. Thank you for understanding!”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com or Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
