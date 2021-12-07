A man convicted of murder by a Pittsburg County jury in 2017 had a federal murder charge dismissed and is set to be released from state custody.
In 2017, Pittsburg County jurors convicted Michael Ray Crawley of first-degree murder in the 2015 death of Amber Hayes, also known as Amber Brewer, after prosecutors maintained she jumped from his truck while he was attempting to elude law enforcement officers.
After the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals overturned the conviction and remanded the case back to Pittsburg County District court for a retrial, the Eastern District of Oklahoma U.S. Attorney's office took over prosecution of the case when defense attorneys contended Brewer-Hayes was Choctaw.
On May 31, 2021 a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Oklahoma U.S. Courthouse in Muskogee, charged Crawley in a single-count indictment with murder in perpetration of a burglary in Indian Country, with a jury trial set for Jan. 4, 2021.
This week, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Christopher J. Wilson and Assistant U.S. Attorney Courtney R. Jordan asked the court's permission to dismiss the murder indictment against Crawley.
"The Government has obtained additional evidence and can no longer prove that the victim, Amber Denise Brewer-Hayes is an Indian — an essential element of the crime charged in this case, beyond a reasonable doubt," federal prosecutors said in their unopposed motion to dismiss the indictment.
This week U.S District Judge John H. Heil granted the prosecutors' request, with the charge dismissed without prejudice, leaning open the possibility a murder charge could be refiled.
Doug Horn, who is senior litigation counsel for the Eastern District of Oklahoma U.S. Attorney's Office in Muskogee, confirmed the reasons federal prosecutors moved to dismiss the federal murder charge against Crawley.
"It was dismissed by us," Horn said Tuesday. "Crawley is not an Indian. The victim is not an Indian. The federal government does not have jurisdiction."
Horn also confirmed that Crawley is no longer in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
"He has been released," Horn said Tuesday afternoon. Horn said it's his understanding that Crawley was being held at the Cimarron Correctional Facility, waiting for his parents to come and pick him up.
Simply because a charge can be refiled does not necessarily mean it will be.
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan, whose office obtained the original 2017 murder conviction in Pittsburg County District Court, said he will need more information before making a decision.
"Obviously, we will look at it and see what, if anything, can be done from the state side," Sullivan said Tuesday..
In the motion to dismiss, prosecutors said they found no evidence proving that Brewer-Hayes was a member of any federally-recognized tribe.
They noted Crawley was charged in federal court "for unlawfully killing Ms. Brewer-Hayes, an Indian, while in perpetration of a burglary. To convict, the government must allege and prove, among other things, that the crime occurred between an Indian and non-Indian. Therefore, the government must prove that Ms. Brewer-Hayes is an Indian beyond a reasonable doubt to convict the defendant (Crawley)."
Federal prosecutors noted that new evidence establishes that the U.S. government cannot prove that Brewer-Hayes was Native. Court documents filed by federal prosecutors state the Native American status of the victim is a "jurisdictional" or essential element of the crime charged that does not impact the court's jurisdiction derived from federal law.
"Instead, the failure to prove Ms. Brewer-Hayes' Indian status would entitle the defendant (Crawley) to an acquittal," the motion filed by federal prosecutors states.
It goes on to say that the dismissal of the indictment against Crawley is not contrary to manifest public interest, "nor does the government seek to 'harass' the defendant (Crawley) by dismissing the indictment.
Federal prosecutors said following a State Court of Criminal Appeals ruling in Oklahoma vs. Sizemeore, the state district court dismissed the state murder charge against Crawley for lack of jurisdiction.
"The state court's dismissal appears to be based on 1) the victim's father's Indian blood quantum and enrollment in the Cherokee Nation, 2) a certified letter from the Choctaw Nation indicating the victim's Indian status and 3) the state's stipulation to the victim's Indian status," federal prosectors said in court documents.
Federal prosecutors maintained while there was some evidence to suggest Brewer-Hayes did possess some degree of Indian blood because her father was an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation, the Cherokee Nation informed the U.S. Attorney's Office that Brewer-Hayes had never submitted a citizenship application.
As to the referenced certified letter indication Brewer-Hayes was a member of the Choctaw Nation, prosecutors were unable to obtain a copy.
Pittsburg County jurors convicted Crawley in 2017 under a provision of Oklahoma law that allows an individual to be charged with first-degree murder if someone dies while that person is committing certain the felonies. In the Pittsburg County case, prosecutors maintained Brewer-Hayes died after she jumped from the passenger door of Crawley's truck and was ran over by the vehicle while Crawley was committing the felony act of eluding/attempting to elude a police officer following a burglary.
In addition to the murder conviction, the Pittsburg County jury had convicted Crawley of felony counts of eluding or attempting to elude a police officer and second-degree burglary, along with a misdemeanor complaint of possession of burglary tools.
However, the state Court of Criminal Appeals later remanded the case back to Pittsburg County District Court for a new trial.
Before the second trial was held, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its landmark McGirt ruling, that the reservation status of the Muscokee (Creek) nation had never been disestablished by Congress, with subsequent court rulings determining that the ruling also applied to other Eastern Oklahoma tribes, including the Cherokee and Choctaw Nations.
Subsequent court decisions stating that cases involving Native Americans must be tried in either federal or tribal courts.
The U.S. Attorney's Office of Eastern Oklahoma had then stepped in after defense attorneys contended that Hayes-Brewer was a member of the Choctaw Nation.
