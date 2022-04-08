The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Friday a federal jury found two Pittsburg County men guilty of multiple crimes related to distributing methamphetamine and other drugs through the U.S. Postal Service.
Early Willard Woodmore III, 34, of Quinton, and Calvin James Woodmore, 33, of McAlester, were found guilty of drug conspiracy, drug distribution, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering, according to U.S. Attorney Christopher Wilson's office.
A jury trial started Monday before jurors found both men guilty on Thursday. The men could receive sentences up to life imprisonment.
Federal attorneys said evidence from 2017-2019 showed Early Woodmore III operated a methamphetamine distribution organization based in Haskell and Pittsburg counties with a supply source in California and sending meth shipments through the mail to various addresses in Haskell and Pittsburg counties.
Attorneys said the Woodmores and other codefendants repackaged meth into smaller quantieis to distribute in Haskell and Pittsburg counties — continuing to run the operation from Haskell County Jail after being arrested in April 2019 for assault and kidnapping charges.
The Pittsburg county men were among 12 people from primarily Haskell and Pittsburg counties indicted in 2020 for their alleged roles in distributing methamphetamine and other drugs through the U.S. Postal Service.
Those people allegedly ran a drug ring transporting methamphetamine and other drugs from California through the mail and wired money back to a supplier, federal attorneys said. Federal court documents state money exchanges occurred through bank transfers, Walmart MoneyGram transfers from locations in McAlester, and other mediums.
Haskell County Sheriff Tim Turner said in a 2020 press conference the 12 were leadership of the "Woodmore Organization," which he linked to violent crimes in Haskell County.
Officials said the investigation took nearly two years and involved cooperation from several agencies — including the Drug Enforcement Administration, Haskell County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the District 18 District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, the Internal Revenue Service, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office, the McAlester Police Department, and the Stigler Police Department. The investigation was part of and included members of the DEA High Intensity Drug Trafficking Task Force.
The case is also part of the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force program — which was established to conduct comprehensive, multilevel attacks on major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations. The program combines the resources and expertise of its member federal agencies in cooperation with state and local law enforcement.
John F. Heil, III, U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma in Muskogee, presided over the trial and ordered the completion of the presentence reports for both defendants. Sentencings will be scheduled following completion of the reports. Both defendants were remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal pending the imposition of the sentencings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.