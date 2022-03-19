February Student of the Month: Savanna's Ariana Byington

Where do you want to go to college and why?
I want to attend the University Of OKlahoma because it has always been my biggest dream. I recently toured the campus and it felt like a place I could see myself at.
What is a list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
Superintendent's honor roll, Oklahoma Honors Society, National Honors Society, Superintendent Joy Hofmeister’s Student Advisory Council, and Good Citizen. I have received academic scholarships from Northeastern State University, East Central University, The University of Tulsa, and The University of Oklahoma.
What drives you to succeed?
I feel that my mother drives me to succeed. I hold myself to high standards but she holds me to even higher standards. She always pushes me to be the best of my abilities and she never lets me think less of myself.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
My sister inspires me because she has always encouraged me to try my best no matter what. She believes in me and is always willing to help with anything I need.
What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
I am the Chapter representative of the Choctaw Nation Youth Advisory Board McAlester chapter. This is a volunteer organization that participates in many projects around our community. One of our most recent projects was a coat drive. Each member got as many coats as they could find and we donated all of them to a local shelter for people in need.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
Playing softball has always put me on a schedule and has helped me hold myself accountable at school. I’ve always had to have good grades or I wouldn’t be able to play. It has also helped me with time management so I have learned how to manage my time wisely and get my school work done.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
I recently totaled my car and a new car would give me a new reliable source of transportation. This would give me a safe way to travel back home to visit my family from college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.