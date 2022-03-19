February Student of the Month: Kiowa's Dylan Ray

Where do you want to go to college and why?
I plan on going to ECU in Ada once I graduate. My brother currently goes there, so having people that I know, a nice campus, and a more “familiar” environment will help me adjust to the first years of college before I move on to medical school, which will hopefully be at OSU.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
I’m currently the valedictorian and Student Council President of my Senior class at Kiowa. I made a 30 on the ACT, with a 35 on both English and Reading. I’ve been to state for quizbowl multiple times, coming in second in 2020. I have 30 credit hours for college already, making me a sophomore. I’ve applied for the Tenaska and am continuing to apply for any scholarship that comes to mind.
What drives you to succeed?
I feel like I must work towards success so that I can meet the standards that I’ve set for myself. I love working to better myself, learn where I can, and excel in everything, be it grades or reputation. Doing so makes me feel accomplished, and I want to continue to better myself in every way without settling for anything less than what I wish to achieve.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
All my life, my brother has always been by my side, and he’s always been incredibly bright. He makes me strive to do the best I can, to study, to get perfect grades—he’s my benchmark for success. As he moves on into college to achieve the dreams that he has, I want to do the same for myself and try to be even better.
What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
Everyone in our town knows one another. As such, we are always willing to help someone. Furthermore, the Student Council at our school organizes Make a Difference Day every year, where we simply go around the entire town, cleaning up the streets of trash and helping people with big projects with the work of the entire school. I love working to help the people that know and love me and those who need it.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
Being on the academic team constantly allows me to not only learn new material, but exercise that which I’ve already encountered. If there is a question which I don’t know, I can study the subject so I can know it for later. I’m also in FCCLA, which introduces me to practical applications in everyday life as well as leadership positions in their organization.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
I currently have a vehicle, albeit a little old. As I’ll be graduating and going to college soon, a new vehicle would be a tremendous help, as the campus would be an hour away from my family, and a newer, better vehicle than my truck would allow me to spend less on gas and put that money towards education.
