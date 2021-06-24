Fat Daddy's BBQ serves monster burgers, more

Denny Sanders carries an eight-inch tall burger with brisket, pulled pork, hot links, a hamburger patty, cheese, grilled onions and grilled jalapenos called the Fat Daddy.
Denny and Brandy Sanders, married co-owners of Fat Daddy's BBQ and Steakhouse in Hartshorne, enjoy serving up smoked BBQ meats and sides — and know the namesake burger is a challenge.
“It is a monster,” Denny said. “I’ve personally tried to eat it three times and I can’t eat the whole thing yet.”
The Fat Daddy’s menu consists of smoked BBQ meats such as brisket, pulled pork, bologna, chicken and ribs, charbroiled ribeye and New York strip steaks, and burgers such as the famous Fat Daddy Burger.
Denny and Brandy said they also pride themselves on their restaurant's efficiency while maintaining food quality.
“You’re not going to sit here 30 minutes waiting on your food,” Denny said. “I don’t care if this place is packed.”
The couple first started Fat Daddy’s in 2019 as a food trailer as a weekend side project before “turning it into a full-time gig” and moving into their brick-and-mortar location at 1018 Pennsylvania Ave. in Hartshorne after a year in the trailer.
“We had intentions on doing that as a part-time side gig for a while,” Denny said. “The Good Lord opened up things at a certain time for us and we jumped on it."
Fat Daddy's BBQ was featured in the McAlester News-Capital’s third episode of “mmm…That’s Tasty” — a video series that spotlights restaurants in southeast Oklahoma.
The videos can be found on the paper's website at www.mcalesternews.com and on the McAlester News-Capital's YouTube channel.
Anyone can listen, subscribe, and follow for free to the “mmm…That’s Tasty” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker.
Restaurants and other food and drink establishments can be nominated to be featured on “mmm…That’s Tasty” by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com.
Before starting in the food trailer, Brandy and Denny said they were born and raised in the Hartshorne area and both grew up working in a family-owned restaurant.
“My grandmother and grandfather owned a restaurant here in Hartshorne when I was growing up,” Denny said, adding Brandy and her family working at the restaurant. “We kind of had a gist of it before we started.”
After always hearing from family and friends about opening up a restaurant, the couple did.
“We used to do it all the time at home,” Denny said. “Every Sunday was our cook day and we just had people after people after people say ‘hey, you guys need to do that for real.’”
Both Denny and Brandy share cooking duties with Denny handling the smoking of the meats and Brandy in charge of sides and other cooking duties, the couple said a majority of the menu items are made on site.
“Most all the food you’ll get here is homemade. We don’t buy a bunch and bring it in and cook it and serve it to you because anybody can do that,” Denny said. “We try really hard to give a product that a lot of our older people that’s known us for years have seen us cooking at home and that’s for everybody.”
Both Denny and Brandy want people to know that no matter what happens, their restaurant will never lose their hometown charm.
“That’s what we are is just real people, we’re not your big chains, we don’t make it something its not,” said Denny.
Fat Daddy's BBQ and Steakhouse's is located at 1018 Pennsylvania Ave. in Hartshorne, Oklahoma. Their menu can be found on their Facebook along with daily specials and can be reached by calling 918-297-4037.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com