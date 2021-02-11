Plans to have another Farmers to Family food truck delivery have been postponed due to the inclement winter weather.
The original plan had been to have the delivery Monday, Feb. 15, at the Northside Assembly of God Church at 3602 N. George Nigh Expressway, the site of previous Farmers to Families food truck deliveries in McAlester.
Now, the planned Feb. 5 food truck delivery will occur later, at a date yet to be determined, said Nick Arnold, one of those who helps with the project.
Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture program, food delivered to McAlester is available to anyone who wants to participate, with no income, age, or pre-signup requirements.
The decision to cancel the delivery did not come easy, since organizers were looking forward to the first Farmers to Families shipment to McAlester in 2021. The last one occurred in November, 2020, organizers said. They cited concerns about possible accidents with those trying to get to the site if it were held Feb. 15, with snow and high of only 14 degrees in the forecast as of Thursday,
Those involved said there will definitely be another Farmers to Family delivery to McAlester.
"You will still have a truck," said Arnold. "We want to help people."
He said the new date for the food delivery will be announced after organizers and those transporting the food settle on one.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.