No food truck offering free food giveaways will be at the Northside Assembly of God Church in McAlester on Monday, Sept. 28 — but the program is gearing up for October.
Nick Arnold, a volunteer who handles food distribution at the site, said some who participated in previous federal Farmers to Families Food Box giveaways at the church are under the mistaken impression there will will be another food giveaway at Northside Assembly next week. He wants to get the word out that it's not occurring.
"There's a whole bunch of people thinking there's a truck coming Monday," Arnold said, referring to Sept. 28. "We're not getting a truck."
Arnold said the program has completed its September deliveries, but he was informed deliveries are expected to soon begin again.
"There's supposed to be some more in October," he said. Arnold plans to announce the October delivery dates when he receives them.
The last Farmers to Families Food Box giveaway through Tulsa-based GoFresh Foods occurred at Northside Assembly Sept. 14. Arnold said it went well, with the food truck quickly emptied as volunteers loaded boxes of food onto drivers' vehicles.
"It's unreal how many people are coming," Arnold said. He said that shows the need.
Meanwhile, the U. S. Department of Agriculture said that following President Donald Trump's approval to include up to an additional $1 billion in the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has approved up to $1 billion in contracts for the program to continue supporting American producers and communities in need.
Two rounds of the program have already been completed, with contracts now awarded for another round.
"These contract awards are a result of a third round of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program announced July 24, 2020, and President Trump's announcement on Aug. 24 that up to an additional $1 billion was being made available for deliveries through Oct. 31, 2020," the USDA said in a release.
In Oklahoma, the Tulsa Fruit Company has been awarded an $11,505,940 contract for Oklahoma and parts of Arkansas and Texas for the third round of free food giveaways, according to the USDA.
The USDA reports 94 million food boxes have been been delivered nationally through the first two rounds of the program as of Sept. 21. An extended second round of food deliveries concluded Sept. 18, the USSDA said, with the focus now on the upcoming third round.
"These contract awards will go to vendors who submitted the strongest proposals in support of American agriculture and the American people," Perdue said in a statement from Washington.
"The high level of interest and quality of proposals are a testament that the program is accomplishing what we intended — supporting U.S. farmers and distributors and getting food to those who need it most," Perdue said. "It's a real trifecta, which is why we call it a win-win-win."
"Thanks to President Trump and his commitment to the program with the announcement of an additional $1 billion in funding, more farmers will be supported and more families will receive the nutritious food they need during these difficult times," said Perdue.
Presidential advisor Ivanka Trump said "Thanks to the president's commitment of $1 billion in additional funding, I'm proud to see we're well on our way to the third round of Farmers to Families Food Box Program purchases which focus on boxes containing fresh and nutritious fruit, vegetables, meat and dairy."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
